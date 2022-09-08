New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently on her 4-day India visit, was seen grooving with the local artists at the Rajasthan Airport who had gathered to welcome her. After deboarding the aircraft at the airport, she greeted the officials present there and then joined the artistes as they were dancing to drum beats.Also Read - Kartavyapath Inauguration: Delhi Police Issues Important Travel Advisory Ahead of Event | Read Here

According to the reports, Hasina reached Jaipur earlier in the day on her way to Ajmer to visit the Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Earlier, while lauding India's support during Bangladesh's Liberation war of 1971, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reaffirmed her country's ties with India and said this relationship goes far beyond strategic partnership and, have strengthened during the last decade.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Upon her arrival at Jaipur airport earlier today, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina grooved with the local artists who had gathered there to welcome her. pic.twitter.com/Mk8qf5xDEG — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Key Highlights of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina’s Visit:

On Tuesday, PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held an extensive discussion on a range of bilateral issues.

Both the Prime Ministers decided to start negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) to sustain momentum in the bilateral ties.

Both countries signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs).

These agreements were signed after delegation-level talks were held at the Hyderabad House

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were signed between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday to deepen the inter-governmental railway cooperation between the two countries.

Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in a special briefing on Tuesday, said both leaders agreed to build resilient supply chains in both countries and across the region.

“India is the largest market for Bangladeshi products in Asia. “And despite the pandemic, the bilateral trade between the two countries reached an all-time high of USD 18 billion in the last financial years,” he said adding that both leaders exchanged views and perspectives on regional and global issues.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, visiting Prime Minister Hasina said Bangladesh witnessed an unparalleled gesture of friendship from the government and people of India as they were provided with empathy, shelter and resources.