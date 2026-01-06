Home

Bangladesh purchases JF-17 fighter jets from Pakistan; Where will it use them?

Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Sidhu briefed his Bangladeshi counterpart on the recent achievements of the Pakistan Air Force.

New Delhi: Bangladesh will purchase JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan. This revelation was made by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the propaganda wing of the Pakistani army. ISPR said on Tuesday, 06 January 2026, that the Air Chiefs of Pakistan and Bangladesh discussed in detail the “potential purchase” of JF-17 Thunder aircraft. The JF-17 Thunder is a multi-role fighter jet jointly developed by China and Pakistan. Pakistan has sold this fighter jet to several countries.

Bangladeshi Counterpart Meets Pakistani Air Force Chief

The ISPR press release stated that Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan of the Bangladesh Air Force met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Islamabad. The Bangladeshi Air Force Chief also led a high-level defense delegation. The meeting between the two Air Chiefs focused on strengthening operational cooperation and institutional coordination, emphasizing collaboration in training, capacity building, and aerospace advancements.

Pakistan Will Also Train Bangladeshi Pilots

Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Sidhu briefed his Bangladeshi counterpart on the recent achievements of the Pakistan Air Force. He also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the Bangladesh Air Force through a comprehensive training framework, ranging from basic to advanced flying and specialized courses at Pakistani Air Force institutions. He also assured Bangladesh of the swift delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem.

Pakistan To Integrate Air Defense Radar In Bangladesh

The statement said that the Bangladeshi Air Force Chief praised the combat record of the Pakistan Air Force and expressed interest in benefiting from their operational expertise. He requested maintenance support for the Bangladeshi Air Force’s ageing fleet and assistance in integrating air defense radar systems to enhance aerial surveillance. The statement added that the meeting between the Pakistani and Bangladeshi air force chiefs also included a detailed discussion on the potential purchase of JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

