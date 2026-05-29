How is Modi government planning to deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals? MEA prepares plan; Randhir Jaiswal says…

Recently, the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India–China border affairs was held in Beijing to resolve the border dispute between India and China.

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Modi government plans to deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals (AI image)

New Delhi: The Modi government is all set to take stern action against the foreign nationals living illegally in India. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear that strict steps will be taken against all those residing illegally, in accordance with the law. The Indian government has sent a list of more than 2,680 Bangladeshi nationals to the Tarique Rahman government. Once their citizenship is verified, they will be deported immediately.

It is important to note that many of these cases have been pending for the past five years. India has expressed hope that Bangladesh will respond soon so that these illegal immigrants can be sent back under the agreement between the two countries. During the press conference, updates were also shared on the China border situation, the Ukraine crisis, and trade relations with the United States.

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What major action is the Indian government planning against illegal Bangladeshi nationals?

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, all illegal immigrants will be strictly dealt with within the framework of the law.

India has identified more than 2,680 suspected individuals who may be Bangladeshi nationals.

Their names and documents have been sent to the Bangladesh government for verification.

Once clearance is received from Bangladesh, the deportation process will begin immediately.

The verification process had been stalled for the last five years.

India has now increased pressure on Bangladesh to expedite the matter.

What discussions were held in Beijing to resolve the India–China border dispute?

Recently, the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India–China border affairs was held in Beijing to resolve the border dispute between India and China. The Indian delegation was led by a Joint Secretary-level official.

According to the reports, the meeting involved serious discussions on border management, delimitation, and enhancing border cooperation between the two countries. India also demanded an early expert-level meeting on the issue of transboundary rivers. The Ministry of External Affairs described the talks as constructive and forward-looking. A fresh round of talks at the Special Representatives (SR) level is expected to take place soon in China, for which both sides are preparing jointly.

What warning did India issue over racism against Indians in the US?

Regarding recent incidents of racism against Indian citizens in the United States, the Indian government has taken a strong stance. The Ministry of External Affairs stated clearly that any form of racism or discrimination is completely unacceptable. At the same time, discussions between India and the US have intensified to strengthen trade relations.

In April, a US trade team visited India. Now, another major US delegation is scheduled to visit India next week. These talks are aimed at advancing trade agreements between the two countries and are described as highly positive and constructive in direction.