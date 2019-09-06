New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was left red-faced when he attempted to mock the Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing economic crisis. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Surjewala claimed that the Rupee had fallen below the Bangladeshi currency Taka.

“Forget U.S dollar, Rupee falls below even Bangladeshi Taka, trading at -: 1 Bangladeshi Taka Rs 1.18! (sic),” the Congress leader tweeted. Besides, he also shared a video wherein PM Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister was seen targeting the UPA government over the value of the rupee.

However, Surjewala deleted his post soon after netizens pointed out his blunder as Rupee was still the costlier currency than Bangladeshi Taka.

Check out his deleted tweet here:

The Congress party has upped the ante against the Narendra Modi-led government ever since the Gross domestic product (GDP) of India grew 5% in the first quarter of FY20.