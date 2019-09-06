New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was left red-faced when he attempted to mock the Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing economic crisis. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Surjewala claimed that the Rupee had fallen below the Bangladeshi currency Taka.
“Forget U.S dollar, Rupee falls below even Bangladeshi Taka, trading at -: 1 Bangladeshi Taka Rs 1.18! (sic),” the Congress leader tweeted. Besides, he also shared a video wherein PM Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister was seen targeting the UPA government over the value of the rupee.
However, Surjewala deleted his post soon after netizens pointed out his blunder as Rupee was still the costlier currency than Bangladeshi Taka.
Check out his deleted tweet here:
The Congress party has upped the ante against the Narendra Modi-led government ever since the Gross domestic product (GDP) of India grew 5% in the first quarter of FY20.
Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was sent to judicial custody till September 19 had also mocked the dismal growth figure. “Five per cent. Do you know what is five per cent?” the veteran Congress leader had said, holding up five fingers to reporters.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also blamed the Narendra Modi-led government for the economic slowdown saying, “It is particularly distressing that the manufacturing sector’s growth is tottering at 0.6%. This makes it very clear that our economy has not yet recovered from the man-made blunders of demonetisation and hastily implemented GST.”
He had urged the government to put aside vendetta politics as ‘India cannot afford to continue down this path’. Furthermore, Singh had held the “all-round mismanagement” by the Modi government responsible for the slowdown.
The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, government data showed on Friday. The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.
The previous low was recorded at 4.9 per cent in April to June 2012-13. Consumer demand and private investment have weakened amid global trade frictions and dampening business sentiment.