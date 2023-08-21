Home

Bangladesh’s Sonia Claims Noida’s Saurabh Embraced Islam, Married Her In Dhaka; Fled After They Had A Kid

Sonia Akhtar Akhtar told police that Saurabh Kant Tiwary converted to Islam and married her while he was working in Dhaka. Tiwary fled after the couple had a kid together, she claimed.

Noida (UP): A Bangladeshi woman has accused a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida of marrying her while he was working in Dhaka and fleeing after they had a child together. In her complaint to the police, the woman identified as Sonia Akhtar, claimed that the man, Saurabh Kant Tiwary, had married her according to Islamic rituals and fled after she gave birth to a baby boy, who is now accompanying her to meet his alleged father.

Akhtar told police in her complaint that the man was already married to an Indian woman with whom he has two children.

Noida-based Tiwary worked for a private firm in Dhaka from January 4, 2017, to December 24, 2021. He and the Bangladeshi woman got married following Islamic rituals on April 14, 2021, police said citing the complaint.

They had a child together but he left Bangladesh after that and never returned, the police said.

“We have got a complaint from the woman who has come from Bangladesh. The matter has been sent to the Women and Child Safety Department for probe. All claims will be investigated and the documents about the claims checked,” Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni told PTI.

“The woman has also claimed that the man had converted to Islam in Bangladesh to get married to her. All these claims are being verified,” the officer said.

The woman has come to India on a tourist visa, a local police official told PTI, when asked if she had a valid visa and passport.

“The woman has provided visa and passport details of her and her son. The place of marriage is claimed to be in Bangladesh. The matter has been sent to ACP (Women and Child Safety) for further probe,” the police said in a statement.

Seema Haider rerun

The incident bears eerie similarities to the famous Seema Haider case. Around a month-and-a-half ago, Noida Police arrested Pakistani national Seema Haider who had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her Indian partner who stays in Greater Noida.

Seema had come to India along with her four children all below the age of 7 in May and lived in a rented accommodation in the Rabupura area secretly. She and her Indian partner Sachin Meena were arrested on July 4 but a local court granted them bail on July 7.

The duo has been living together ever since even as the Noida Police and the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad continue separate investigations into the case.

(With PTI inputs)

