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Bank Holiday Eid March 21: Are banks closed on Saturday? Check state-wise details here

Bank Holiday Eid March 21: Are banks closed on Saturday? Check state-wise details here

Eid Ul Fitr 2026: The banks in some states are expected to remain closed in some states. Scroll down to know details.

Bank Holiday Eid March 21: Are banks closed on Saturday? Check state-wise details here (AI Image)

Eid Bank Holiday: The festival of Eid Ul Fitr 2026 is all set to commence on Saturday, March 21. It’s because the crescent moon was not sighted on March 19. During this time, many people are left clueless about the bank holiday associated with the festival. When you are thinking, ‘Will banks remain closed on Eid?’, the answer is simple. It depends on your state. Here, we bring complete details regarding the bank holiday in different states on account of Eid Ul Fitr 2026.

Are banks closed on Eid 2026?

The banks will remain closed on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr 2026, depending on the states. They are expected to remain closed in Assam, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Srinagar.

Will online banking stay active on Eid 2026?

The online banking options like mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and ATM services across India will remain active and completely functional, even if the banks remain closed. The customers can easily perform bank transactions through these means without having to visit their local bank branches.

The possible confusion is happening because of the differences in the moon sighting and the regional holiday lists. In addition, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a calendar, which may vary across different states because of the festivals.

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Weekend bank holidays in March 2026

The banks in India will remain closed on the following days and dates.

March 1 (Sunday)

March 8 (Sunday)

March 14 (Second Saturday)

March 15 (Sunday)

March 22 (Sunday)

March 28 (Fourth Saturday)

Advice for the bank customers

The bank customers are advised to make sure that their important bank-related work is completed well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. In addition, they must keep a check on the same with their local bank holidays to know the exact status of the holidays. The physical branches are expected to remain closed in several states on March 21 on the occasion of Eid, but this will not impact the digital bank services.

Eid Ul Fitr 2026

The crescent moon was not sighted on March 19, i.e., Thursday. As a result, Eid was decided to be celebrated on March 21 in India by many Muslim committees. It implies that Chand Raat now falls on March 20.

“The month of Shawwal has not been sighted today. The 30th Roza will be observed tomorrow, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21. Eid al-Fitr Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Lucknow Eidgah, after which special prayers will be offered for world peace. On the occasion, I extend greetings to the nation,” Maulana Mahali told ANI.

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