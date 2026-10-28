Bank Holiday October 29: Will SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC banks remain closed for Karwa Chauth? Check city-wise details

Banks in Shimla will remain closed on October 29 for Karwa Chauth, while branches in other cities are scheduled to remain open. Check the city-wise bank holiday status.

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Bank Holiday October 29: Will SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC banks remain closed for Karwa Chauth? Check city-wise details | Image: X

Bank Holiday October 29: Public and private sector banks across India will not remain closed on October 29 on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. It means that people can visit their nearest branch for any kind of bank-related work and other transactions. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, branches in Shimla will remain closed for the festival. However, bank branches in other cities of Himachal Pradesh will remain open for people. Those who are planning to visit banks should check the holiday status before heading out.

October 29 Bank Holiday: Which Cities Will See Bank Closures?

It is to be noted that the Karwa Chauth holiday is regional and applies to Shimla. Bank branches in major cities including Delhi and Mumbai are not scheduled to close for the festival, as per RBI’s holiday calendar.

The Karwa Chauth holiday applies on all branch of State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda. Those who are planning to visit their bank should confirm the status of their branch.

Banking Services To Remain Available On Karwa Chauth

Customers can access digital banking services such as net banking, ATM, UPI, etc even on bank holidays. They can use mobile banking or bank apps to check their balance and make fund transfers. ATMs also remain open for cash withdrawals. However, cash availability and individual services may vary.

Please note that transactions that require a physical branch visit or clearance could be delayed due to the holiday. Customers with urgent work should plan accordingly.

Things To Do Before Visiting A Bank

Customers planning to visit their bank branches for cash deposits, documentation, check transactions, or other branch-dependent services should check the RBI’s holiday calendar and branch timings in advance.

It is to be noted that major banks also have regular weekly holidays on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Checking the bank’s official website and the RBI’s holiday calendar can save time and prevent unnecessary trips to the bank.