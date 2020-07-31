Bank Holidays in August 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of days when the banking operations across the country will remain shut in the month of August. Several festivals like Bakrid, Raksha Bandhan, etc will be celebrated in August, hence customers are advised to plan their bank-related chores accordingly. It must also be noted that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Also Read - Bank Holidays 2020 June Alert! Here’s List of Days Banks Will Remain Closed in June
Check out the full list of holidays here:
August 1: Bakrid
August 2: Sunday
August 3: Raksha Bandhan
August 8: Second Saturday
August 9: Sunday
August 11: Sri Krishna Janmastami.
August 13: Patriot’s Day.
August 15: Independence Day
August 16: Sunday
August 21: Teej.
August 22: Ganesh Chaturthi.
August 29: Karma Puja/Ashura.
August 30: Moharram
August 31: Indra Yatra and TiruOnam
State-wise list here
|Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
|•
|Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday
|•
|Banks’ Closing of Accounts
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Bakri ID (Id-Ul-Zuha)/COVID-19 containment measure
|1
|Raksha Bandhan
|3
|Sri Krishna Janmastami
|11
|Janmashtami
|12
|Patriot’s Day
|13
|Independence Day/COVID-19 containment measure
|15
|Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
|20
|Teej (Haritalika)
|21
|Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi
|22
|Karma Puja/Ashoora/COVID-19 containment measure
|29
|Indrajatra/Thiruvonam
|31