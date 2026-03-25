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Ram Navami Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 4 days this week? Check full RBI list here

Ram Navami Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 4 days this week? Check full RBI list here

Multiple bank holidays this week may disrupt branch services across India. Customers are advised to check state-wise closures and complete important banking work early to avoid delays.

Bank Holidays March 2026

Looks like you’ll have to change your plan if you are visiting your bank anytime this week. Banks will be closed for up to four consecutive days starting March 23 and ending March 29, 2026, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s list of holidays.

The RBI Holidays are predominantly due to Festivals celebrated across India and the Weekend offs every Sunday and Second/Fourth Saturday.

Here’s why banks will remain closed for almost a week:

Ram Navami Celebrations and Weekends

March 26 (Thursday) : Banks to remain closed for Ram Navami in several states.

: Banks to remain closed for Ram Navami in several states. March 27 (Friday) : Regional holiday list for Ram Navami/Chaite Dasain.

: Regional holiday list for Ram Navami/Chaite Dasain. March 28 (Saturday) : Fourth Saturday (SBI weekly off).

: Fourth Saturday (SBI weekly off). March 29 (Sunday): Weekly off

While most states will observe bank holidays on these days, holidays differ from state to state in India.

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Holidays vary from state to state

It is noteworthy that each state in India has different holidays when it comes to banks. For example, banks will close in New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Patna on March 26, while some regions in India will extend the holiday list to March 27 too.

So make sure to verify with your local branch or check RBI’s list of holidays before visiting the bank.

Access to your bank account won’t be affected.

While banks will be closed for the above-mentioned reasons, there’s no need to panic as you will still have access to your funds. Online services like net banking, Mobile App-based banking, UPI transactions, and ATM services will be available.

So you can still deposit or withdraw cash from the ATM, pay someone using UPI, or transfer funds using internet banking.

Do your work beforehand to save time later

March has already seen many holidays this year due to occasions like Holi, Ugadi, Eid, etc. So banks will remain closed for approximately 18 days in March 2026 including weekends and some state-specific bank holidays. So businesses and traders are recommended to complete all their important work, like depositing cash or clearing cheques, beforehand. Otherwise, your transaction might get delayed due to the bank’s holiday.

Conclusion

If you have any pending work at the bank, try to get it done before the holidays roll in. Or simply use the digital alternatives to stay ahead of the game. Taking into consideration the holidays from March 23 to March 29, Indians are set to experience a long weekend. Which means your daily banking chores might take a hit.

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