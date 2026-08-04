Bank refuses to replace damaged notes? Here’s how to take action

If you have a torn or damaged currency note, you can get it exchanged at a bank branch under RBI rules. Learn about the RBI’s note exchange guidelines and how to file a complaint with the RBI Ombudsman in case of refusal.

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Mutilated currency notes cannot be refused by banks. Representational image

We often receive soiled, torn, or mutilated currency notes during regular transactions. Many people are left confused when shopkeepers refuse to take them, but such notes do not mean your money is lost. The Reserve Bank of India has provisions to help exchange them.

If you have a torn or damaged currency note, there is no need to worry. RBI rules allow people to exchange such notes at any bank branch in the country. The rights of citizens in this regard are protected under the Note Refund Rules, 2009, along with the 2018 amendments.

Notes to get their full value

Exchanging damaged notes is not limited to your account-holding bank. As per the rules, you can approach any commercial bank branch and get your worn-out or torn currency notes replaced without any additional fee.

Also Read | Will Mahatma Gandhi’s face be replaced on bank notes? RBI issues clarification

How can you exchange notes?

According to the RBI, you can exchange notes that are damaged in various ways — whether they are soiled from repeated use, torn into two or more pieces, missing a portion, or affected by printing or technical defects.

What to do if a bank refuses to exchange notes?

Many people face situations where bank branches refuse to accept or exchange soiled or torn currency notes. However, if a bank official denies this service, customers can raise a complaint through the available channels and seek action against the concerned official.

File a written complaint with the bank: First of all, contact the branch manager of the concerned bank and register your problem in the bank’s complaint register.

First of all, contact the branch manager of the concerned bank and register your problem in the bank’s complaint register. Wait for a month: The bank’s internal grievance redressal system has 30 days to process your complaint.

The bank’s internal grievance redressal system has 30 days to process your complaint. Complaint to RBI Ombudsman: If the bank does not resolve the issue within one month of filing your complaint, or you are not satisfied with the bank’s response, you can directly file your complaint with the Banking Ombudsman of RBI.

How to complain to the Banking Ombudsman of RBI

If you face issues with note exchange, you can approach the RBI Ombudsman without paying any charges. Complaints can be submitted online through the RBI CMS portal or by contacting the helpline at 14448 for support with the process.

Also Read | RBI issues new Rs.500 bank notes with inset letter ‘A’

Remember, currency notes are national property, and you are legally entitled to exchange them. The next time you find a dirty or torn note, instead of throwing it away or paying a small fortune to exchangers, go to your nearest bank branch and exchange it.