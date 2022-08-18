Janmashtami 2022: Janmashtami, or Gokulashtami as it is also known, is to celebrate the birth of Shri Krishna, a deity widely worshipped in India and is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna is one of the most popular gods in the Hindu pantheon and so are the tales of his childhood during the years he is believed to have spent in Vrindavan, a town in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Owing to the widespread belief in the deity, this festival is celebrated on a grand scale in several parts of India and each place has its own unique significance attached to the god, the stories and myths surrounding his life.Also Read - 'Highly Unbelievable He Will Touch (Her)': Kerala Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Activist In Sexual Harassment Case By Dalit writer

All over the country, Janmashtami celebrations are characterized by ostentatious decorations, animated rituals, and rigorous prayer sessions and above all, a practise called Dahi Handi. It is a tradition in which an earthen pot filled with curd (Dahi) is tied at a height of around 20 feet and devotees of Lord Krishna make a human pyramid to reach and break the pot. The tradition is the enactment of a legend associated with Krishna's childhood where he was believed to break such earthen pots containing butter by forming pyramids with his friends.

While re-enactments of such events happen all across the country, there are a few destinations that must be visited on this auspicious occasion. The fun on this festival is exponential when sacredness of the places associated with Shri Krishna worship is added to the fervour of festivities.

Here Are Some Outstanding Destinations To Witness Janmashtami Fervour In India:

Shri Banke Bihari Temple and Radha Raman Temple, Vrindavan

As Vrindavan is said to be the place where the widely loved god grew up, visiting the town of Mathura-Vrindavan would be considered an auspicious journey. Inside these famous temples, one could visit for a regular darshan throughout the day of Janmashtami. The celebrations are almost the same here. After Shayan Aarti, which is around 9:30 PM, the lord is said to have gone to sleep, hence darshan are not allowed.

A Shrimadbhagvatam discourse session, based on Shri Krisnna Janma katha (tenth Skandha) is organized outside the temple. The decorations around the entire temple and surroundings with flowers, Patakas (flags), hangings and lights are jaw-droppingly beautiful and mark the significance of the day and deity alike. At midnight, Maha Abhishek is conducted in the inner sanctum; the ceremony is not open for public view. In this process; deity is given a ceremonial bath by milk, curd, honey, ghee and water. After the abhishek, deity is decorated with fine cloths and jewellery for this special occasion. All other steps of regular Sewa like offerings of flowers, Tulsi, chandan, balbhog, beeri, itra etc. are performed religiously.

In the Jagmohan (i.e. the elevated hall) a special throne made of gold and silver is placed and the idol of the deity after the purification ceremony is placed here for visitors to have a view. Darshan opens at around 2 AM. This is a very special midnight darshan session which continues up to 6 AM in the morning. The panchamrit Prasad (i.e. Prasad of maha abhishek, a mix of milk, curd, honey, ghee and water) is distributed among the devotees. Specially prepared delicacies i.e. sweets prepared from musk melon seeds, coconut, makhane etc. are offered as bhog. Mangla aarti is performed at 03:30AM. Bhog is offered at 5 AM and darshan closes at 6 AM after another aarti.

Dwarkadheesh Temple, Dwarka

Dwarka also known as ‘the City of Lord Krishna’ is one of seven oldest religious sites or Sapta Puris of Hindu pilgrimage. Janmashtami is one of the major occasions that draws a huge footfall of devotees every year. Janmashtami celebration in the main Dwarkadheesh Temple is quite famous in India. The celebration follows the regular routine of Nitya Karma of Lord Krishna. Aboti Brahmins perform the rituals and the celebration begins with a mangal arti in the morning.

This festival is celebrated with great splendour in Dwarka. Rows of lights are lit everywhere, sermons are delivered, bhajans and kirtans sung. The temple itself was constructed in around 15th century and houses a black marble idol of Lord Krishna. The architecture of the temple dons the Chaulkya style, and limestone has been used to construct it. Popular as Jagat Mandir, this temple was built in honour of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped in the temple as ‘the king of Dwarka’.

Shri Krishna Mutt, Udupi

The Shri Krishna Mutt, where the exponent of Dwaita philosophy Sri Madhwacharya installed the idol of Lord Krishna about 800 years ago, is the cynosure of all eyes. On the occasion of Janmashtami, festivities are at their peak. The temple is decorated with flowers. In Udupi, the festival traditions are quite unique and people come here from far flung places to experience the same. Shree Krishna Leelotsava is an important component of Janmashtami in Udupi. Pili Vesha, Huli Vesha or Tiger Dances (people dressed as tigers) are the most exciting components of the celebrations. Different groups participate in the dance and practice the choreography for weeks before the festivities are set to begin.

The Krishna Temple is akin to an ashram – both by way of architecture and traditions. The eight monasteries that surround the temple have their own separate customs too. The idol is placed on a chariot and is part of the procession during festivities. Raas Leela is also an important component of Janmashtami in Udupi. One distinct aspect of this temple is a window – a worshipping window. This is the space from which devotees get a glimpse of the idol inside the temple. It is decorated with a filigree design and adds to the uniqueness of the temple.

Guruvayoor Temple, Kerala

Janmashtami, or locally known as ‘Ashtam Rohini’, is celebrate in this town of Kerala with splendour and spectacle. Palpaysam and appam, two traditional South Indian dishes, are prepared and offered to Lord Krishna. The Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple is the focal point of significant ceremonies in the city, which is decorated with flowers, garlands and lamps. Poojas and Aartis are performed in the temple throughout the day. Devotees are queued up for hours together for darsan and for paying the fees for various offerings, particularly for appam which is the main offering for Ashtami Rohini. Devotees also offer rice cakes and jaggery to the deity, which is considered the most favourite food of the Lord. Elephants lead a procession bearing a gold deity of “Balakrishna” from the Guruvayoor shrine.

ISKCON Temple, Mayapur

Located at Mayapur, Nadia district of West Bengal, this is one of the most popular ISKCON temples in the country, owing to the magnificent celebrations on the day of birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. More than five lakhs devotees worldwide throng Mayapur during Janmashtami, chanting the Harinaam, ‘Hare Krishna’. The festival is usually a three-day affair, the days divided as, ‘the adhivas’, which are basically the day before Janmashtami, the day of Janmashtami festival and Nandostava, the day after Janmashtami. As lakhs of pilgrims throng to the temple during Janmashtami, so ISKCON Mayapur provides guest house facilities for its visiting pilgrims with a wide range of facilities. Several spiritual, devotional and cultural programmes are held during the period.

In these three days, different carnival processions are taken out in the temple premises and outside with Sri Sri Radha Madhava sitting in their chariot. On this auspicious day, the altar is beautifully decorated with colorful flowers. Sri Radha-Madhava and Asta Sakhis is offered two sets of new outfits and jewellery, gorgeous flower decorations and a bhoga of at least 108 items and a big birthday cake.

An adhivasa ceremony is performed in the evening to invoke auspiciousness and help devotees prepare themselves for the next day’s festival. Devotees keep fasting during the entire day of Janmashtami. The Srimad-Bhagavatam session is held in English and Bengali.

A grand abhisheka is performed at midnight for the small Radha Madhava Deities. Bhoga offering of more than 400 items is offered to the deity. Devotees bring water from Ganga to bathe the deity during their Abhisheka ceremony.

Then, a maha-aarati is performed. The devotees honor prasada (ekadasi prasada) after midnight. The third day is celebrated as Nandotsav, a day to commemorate the founder’s day.

Apart from these astonishingly beautiful and larger than life celebrations of the festival, there are various temples in the Shri Krishna Janamsthal in Mathura that deserve a visit so that the image of the lord Krishna is placed in our hearts forever.