New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Global Citizen Live event and said the Central government is giving free and quality healthcare to 500 million Indians. He further said it is a piece of good news that about 30 million houses have been built.

"Therefore, our efforts include banking the unbanked, providing social security coverage to millions, giving free & quality healthcare to 500 million Indians. It would make you happy that about 30 million houses have been built," PM Modi said.

He added that for several months last year, and now, free foodgrains have been provided to 800 million of Indian citizens. "These and several other efforts will give strength to the fight against poverty," PM Modi added.

Addressing the ‘Global Citizen Live’ event in a video message, PM Modi said in addition to COVID, other challenges remain. “Among the most persistent of the challenges is poverty. It cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on the government. Poverty can be fought when the poor start seeing the government as trusted partners,” he said.

He said that only the trusted partners will be able to give the poor an enabling infrastructure to break the vicious circle of poverty. He also added that when power is used to empower the poor, they get the strength to fight the poverty.

“We saw glimpses of this collective spirit when our COVID-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff gave their best in fighting the pandemic. We saw this spirit in our scientists and innovators who created new vaccines in record time,” PM Modi said in his address at the ‘Global Citizen Live’ event.

He further stated that for two years now, humanity is battling a once in a lifetime global pandemic. “Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us we are stronger & better when we are together,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office noted that Global Citizen is an advocacy organisation that is working to end extreme poverty. Notably, the event is a 24-hour event and held across Saturday and Sunday, and involves live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul. The PMO said the event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels.