Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor registers historic victory in BJP stronghold; 3 reasons that hurt the saffron camp

The nationwide outrage over paper leaks and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations also became a significant issue during the by-election.

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New Delhi: In a major blow to the BJP, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor made a historic electoral debut by winning the by-election for Bihar’s prestigious Bankipur Assembly constituency. The Bankipur seat has been considered a stronghold of the saffron party since 1995. Notably, the defeat comes just days after the massive Gen Z protests across the country. The seat was last held by BJP president Nitin Nabin, whose elevation necessitated the by-election held on August 30.

Kishor, who got 64,151 votes, defeated BJP’s Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes. Kumar garnered 44,827 votes. Rekha Gupta of RJD was a distant third with 14,273 votes. A little less than 3.8 lakh voters, including 2 lakh men and 1.79 lakh women, were eligible to vote in the polls. The by-poll recorded a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent, down by more than seven per cent from the 41.45 per cent registered in the last assembly elections, held just nine months ago.

What Kishor Said After the Victory:

“The victory is a wake-up call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who must install a new Chief Minister in place of Samrat Choudhary, a man with criminal antecedents,” said Kishor, for whom it was a satisfying reversal of fortunes. In the assembly elections, his party had failed to win any seats. Kishor had decided not to contest then.

Three main reasons that led to BJP’s humiliating defeat and Kishor’s victory:

Bharat Tiwari Encounter Case

Experts are of the opinion that the Bharat Tiwari encounter case proved to be a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The case not only sparked resentment among young voters but also intensified opposition to the party among sections of the upper-caste community. Although the BJP’s strategists and several senior leaders attempted to contain the political fallout through damage-control efforts, they were unable to fully mitigate its impact.

UGC Regulations 2026

Reports suggest that the implementation of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) “Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations, 2026” worked against the BJP’s electoral strategy in the Bankipur by-election. The policy is aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions.

To recall, the regulations came into effect across all higher educational institutions in the country on January 15, 2026. Sections of the upper-caste community opposed the new regulations, and this opposition is believed to have had an immediate impact on the political mood in Bankipur.

NEET and Paper Leak Controversy

The nationwide outrage over paper leaks and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations also became a significant issue during the by-election.

Young people across the country took to the streets to protest. Students in several states voiced their anger over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in examinations, including NEET, as well as the JPSC, JSSC, and Excise Constable recruitment exams in Jharkhand. Thousands of students staged protests and even launched indefinite hunger strikes.

The controversy eventually led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Central government also passed an amended anti-paper leak law in Parliament, introducing stricter penalties and measures to curb unfair practices in examinations.