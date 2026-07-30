Bankipur bypoll records low turnout of 34.16% as Prashant Kishor faces acid test in Bihar electoral debut

Bankipur assembly by-election recorded a 34.16 per cent voter turnout on Thursday as Prashant Kishor faces his electoral debut against BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

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Prashant Kishor- File image

Patna: Voting concluded on Thursday in the high-stakes assembly bye-election for Bihar’s Bankipur-182 constituency, recording a modest voter turnout of 34.16 per cent, according to the Election Commission. The contest marks a crucial electoral test for Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor as he makes his political debut against BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha. The key seat fell vacant after former BJP MLA Nitin Nabin resigned following his election to the Rajya Sabha, turning this urban battleground into a high-octane political showdown.

Following the end of polling, the Election Commission noted that voting was completed across the segment. The election saw intense campaigning from both sides, making it one of the most closely watched contests in Bihar.

With the voting process finished, the fate of all candidates is now sealed inside the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The upcoming count will reveal whether the BJP retains its stronghold or if Prashant Kishor pulls off a major breakthrough.

Voting concluded at 6:00 pm, and the counting of votes for the Bankipur segment, alongside bye-elections in Gujarat’s Manjalpur and Madhya Pradesh’s Datia, is scheduled for August 3. Amid the high-stakes electoral battle, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh earlier cast his vote at the polling station at Prathamik Vidyalay Chakaram and emphasised the democratic significance of the exercise.

“Any election is a celebration of democracy, and voters should participate in this festival with great enthusiasm. That is why I have come straight from Delhi to cast my vote and will head back immediately after doing so,” Singh told reporters.

Addressing political dynamics in the state, the senior leader launched a sharp critique against Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, dismissing his electoral relevance.

“Prashant Kishor made a lot of tall claims during the last assembly elections as well. There is no prospect or hope for him this time either. He keeps indulging in fanciful daydreams,” Singh stated.

Furthermore, Vadodara’s Manjalpur seat recorded a total voter turnout of 37.50 per cent, according to official ECI trends. Manjalpur is one of the three assembly constituencies where by-elections took place alongside Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Bankipur in Bihar.

The Manjalpur seat fell vacant following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel, who had won the seat in the past three elections. The main contest in the Manjalpur by-election is between Satish Patel of the BJP and Bhikhabhai Rabari of the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)