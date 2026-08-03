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  • Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: Prashant Kishor continues to strengthen his lead, ahead with over 8000 votes
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Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: Prashant Kishor continues to strengthen his lead, ahead with over 8000 votes

On Sunday, the Jan Suraaj party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Patna police for allegedly detaining supporters during the Bankipur bypoll, party founder Prashant Kishor said.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 3, 2026 2:37 PM IST
Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: Prashant Kishor continues to strengthen his lead, ahead with over 8000 votes
Prashant Kishor is set to make his electoral debut. PTI

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar will begin shortly. The electoral fate of 26 candidates, including the BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha and Rekha Gupta of the RJD, will be decided today. The seat witnessed a low turnout of over 34 percent on Thursday in a contest that marked Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor’s electoral debut in the BJP stronghold. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout stood at only 34.24 per cent, a drop of more than seven per cent compared with 41.45 per cent in the assembly polls of November last year.

On Sunday, the Jan Suraaj party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Patna police for allegedly detaining supporters during the Bankipur bypoll, party founder Prashant Kishor said. Kishor alleged the police were “illegally detaining” his party leaders and supporters at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read more: Datia By-Election Result 2026: Congress' Ghanshyam Singh takes lead, ahead with 833 votes

Speaking with the media, Kishor alleged that 54 people were detained ahead of the voting in the Assembly seat. “Patna SSP falsely claimed that the police detained outsiders during the 48-hour silence period ahead of the voting day to maintain law and order. We have filed a complaint with the ECI, and presented evidence that many of the detainees were locals. They also did not violate Section 144 of CrPC (now Section 163 of the BNSS),” Kishor said while speaking at a press conference.

Bankipur Bypoll Results 2026: 

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 3, 2026 2:37 PM IST

    Bankipur election result 2026 LIVE: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is now leading in Bihar’s Bankipur constituency by more than 9,000 votes.

    Kishor has received 33,538 votes so far. Meanwhile, his nearest rival, BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, has received 23,957 votes after 17 rounds of counting.

  • Aug 3, 2026 2:37 PM IST

    Bankipur Bypoll Update: Prashant Kishor extends his lead to 8,202 votes after 15/31 rounds.

    Prashant Kishor: 29,752
    Neeraj Kumar: 21,550

    PK continues to strengthen his lead.

  • Aug 3, 2026 1:14 PM IST

    Jan Suraaj Party candidate Prashant Kishor on Monday widened his lead over BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha to 6,011 votes in the Bankipur assembly by-election as the counting progressed in Bihar, officials said.

  • Aug 3, 2026 12:07 PM IST

    Bankipur By-Election: Prashant Kishor Leads After Seventh Round; Security Tightened at RJD and BJP Offices

    Prashant Kishor is leading the Bankipur by-election by 4,007 votes after the seventh round of counting, as security remains heightened outside the BJP and RJD offices in Patna.

  • Aug 3, 2026 12:02 PM IST

    Bankipur 6 Round – Prashant Kishor leads by 3451 vote.

    Jan Suraaj – 11603
    BJP – 8152
    RJD – 2154

  • Aug 3, 2026 11:06 AM IST

    Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: Even After the Third Round, Prashant Kishor Maintains the Lead; Secures 5,032 Votes

  • Aug 3, 2026 10:20 AM IST

    Bankipur Bypoll 2026 Result Live: Prashant Kishor leads by 1570 votes in the second round, RJD candidate in third place

  • Aug 3, 2026 9:43 AM IST

    Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: Prashant Kishor leading with over 800 votes, BJP candidates trails

  • Aug 3, 2026 8:46 AM IST

    Bankipur (Bihar) Assembly Bypoll – 30 July 2026

    Previous result (Nitin Nabin, BJP):

    • BJP – 98,299 votes (62.66%)

    • RJD – 46,363 votes (29.55%)

    • Margin ≈ 51,900 votes

    Current main candidates:

    • Neeraj Kumar – BJP

    • Rekha Kumari – RJD

    • Prashant Kishor – Jan Suraaj Party

    • + 20 Independents & smaller parties

    The seat saw a very strong performance by the ruling side in the last contest.

    Source: ECI

  • Aug 3, 2026 8:12 AM IST

    Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: The Bankipur seat fell vacant after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA after his appointment as the party’s president and subsequent election to the Rajya Sabha.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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