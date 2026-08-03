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Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: Prashant Kishor continues to strengthen his lead, ahead with over 8000 votes

On Sunday, the Jan Suraaj party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Patna police for allegedly detaining supporters during the Bankipur bypoll, party founder Prashant Kishor said.

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Prashant Kishor is set to make his electoral debut. PTI

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar will begin shortly. The electoral fate of 26 candidates, including the BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha and Rekha Gupta of the RJD, will be decided today. The seat witnessed a low turnout of over 34 percent on Thursday in a contest that marked Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor’s electoral debut in the BJP stronghold. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout stood at only 34.24 per cent, a drop of more than seven per cent compared with 41.45 per cent in the assembly polls of November last year.

On Sunday, the Jan Suraaj party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Patna police for allegedly detaining supporters during the Bankipur bypoll, party founder Prashant Kishor said. Kishor alleged the police were “illegally detaining” his party leaders and supporters at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking with the media, Kishor alleged that 54 people were detained ahead of the voting in the Assembly seat. “Patna SSP falsely claimed that the police detained outsiders during the 48-hour silence period ahead of the voting day to maintain law and order. We have filed a complaint with the ECI, and presented evidence that many of the detainees were locals. They also did not violate Section 144 of CrPC (now Section 163 of the BNSS),” Kishor said while speaking at a press conference.

Bankipur Bypoll Results 2026: