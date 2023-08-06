Home

News

India

Banks & ATMs To Reopen in Haryana’s Nuh From August 7 On Trial Basis

Banks & ATMs To Reopen in Haryana’s Nuh From August 7 On Trial Basis

Government offices will also function smoothly on August 7

It has been decided to open banks and ATMs on August 7 on a trial basis. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Banks and ATMs in Nuh, Haryana will reopen on Monday for a trial period. This comes after clashes broke out in the district over a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession a week ago. Financial institutions in Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, Pingawan, and municipal corporation areas will be open for a short time on Monday, news agency PTI said.

Trending Now

Decision Of District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata on Sunday, it has been decided to open banks and ATMs on August 7 on a trial basis. Financial transactions in banks will take place from 11 am to 2 pm while ATMs will be open till 3 pm.

Government offices will also function smoothly on August 7. Employees can enter their workplaces by showing their identity cards. Normality is returning in the district and the situation is under control, Khadgata said.

Free Bus Service To CET Examination Centres

In addition, a free bus service were provided to CET examination centres in five districts — Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar and Panipat — on Sunday. This service will be available for examinees on Monday as well. Five bus services were provided on routes such as Nuh-Alwar-Jaipur, Nuh-Alwar and Nuh-Gurugram.

A police spokesperson said 56 FIRs were registered and 147 people arrested following clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday. Six people were killed and 88 injured in the violence.

A massive violence broke out during a religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday. Stones were thrown and cars were set on fire as the clash broke out between the two groups. Soon after getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and used teargas shells in the air to control the mob. As a precautionary measure, internet services have been suspended in the area.

What Led To The Violence:

According to police, VHP’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones pelted at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze. People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said. Later many took refuge in a temple as police tried to evacuate them to safety.

The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession. According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the murder of two Muslim men, was supposed to join the procession.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES