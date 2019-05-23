Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: The counting of votes in Purulia Bankura, Bishnupur, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum in West Bengal will begin at 8 AM on Thursday, May 23. The results for Bankura, Bishnupur, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum will be announced on the same day.

Bankura was won by Sreemati Dev Varma (Moon Moon Sen) of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Subhash Sarkar, TMC’s Subrata Mukherjee and CPI(M)’s Amiya Patra.

Bishnupur was won by Khan Saumitra of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Soumitra Kha, Congress’s Narayan Chandra Khan, TMC’s Shyamal Santra and CPI(M)’s Sunil Khan.

Bardhaman Purba was won by Sunil Kumar Mondal of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Paresh Chandra Das, Congress’s Siddharth Majumder, TMC’s Sunil Kumar Mondal and CPI(M)’s Iswar Chandra Das.

Bardhaman-Durgapur was won by Dr. Mamtaz Sanghamita of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s SS Ahluwaliya, Congress’s Ranjit Mukherjee, TMC’s Mamtaz Sanghamita and CPI(M)’s Abhas Roy Choudhury.

Asansol was won by Babul Supriyo of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Babul Supriyo, Congress’s Biswarup Mondal, TMC’s Sreemati Dev Varma (Moon Moon Sen) and CPI(M)’s Gouranga Chatterjee.

Bolpur was won by Anupam Hazra of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Ram Prashad Das, Congress’s Abhjit Saha, TMC’s Asit Kumar Mal and CPI(M)’s Dr. Ram Chandra Dome.

Birbhum was won by Satabdi Roy (Banerjee) of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Dudh Kumar Mondal, Congress’s Imam Hossain, TMC’s Satabdi Roy and CPI(M)’s Dr. Rezaul Karim.