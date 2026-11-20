Banned: Delhi Police restricts drone operations, laser lights around IGI airport for 60 days over safety concerns

Delhi Police has imposed a 60-day ban on drones, paragliders, laser lights and other flying objects around IGI Airport over aviation safety concerns and potential security threats.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/banned-delhi-police-restricts-drone-operations-laser-lights-around-igi-airport-for-60-days-over-safety-concerns-palam-terrorist-airport-alert-8546668/ Copy

Banned: Delhi Police restricts drone operations, laser lights around IGI airport for 60 days over safety concerns | image: ANI

IGI Airport Alert: Attention content creators and people who fly drones or use laser lights around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, as the Delhi Police has imposed strict 60-day restrictions on drones, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), paragliders and other flying objects around the airport, citing aviation safety concerns. Laser lights have also been banned in the jurisdiction of Palam Sub-Division around IGI Airport. The restrictions have been imposed citing aviation safety concerns and potential terrorist threats.

Police prohibit laser lights at farmhouses, hotels, banquet halls near IGI Airport

In a separate order, police have also banned the use of laser beams at farmhouses, banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, buildings and other establishments in the restricted area during celebrations and events.

The orders, issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Palam Sub-Division, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the airport had reported several incidents where pilots were being distracted by bright flashlights from laser beams, particularly while landing aircraft.

As per police, the use of laser beams near the airport could pose a serious threat to aircraft and passengers’ safety.

Restrictions in force from November 18 to January 16

The Delhi Police has imposed the ban from November 18. The restrictions will remain in force until January 16, 2027. The restrictions have been imposed under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Those who violate the restrictions will face strict legal action under Section 223 of the BNS.

Police said individual notices could not be sent to everyone concerned, so the orders were issued without prior notice. The notice will be publicised on newspapers and will be displayed at government and police offices.

IGI Airport receives multiple bomb threats in recent months

On 14 August, Terminal 3 of Delhi airport and several government offices received bomb threats via email. The bomb threat triggered search operations. After hours of searches and security checks, police declared all the threats hoaxes.

In June 2024, Delhi Police arrested a 13-year-old boy for sending a bomb threat email to blow up an Air Canada flight from IGI Airport to Toronto.

Police said the teenager sent the mail “just for fun”.

On June 4, the IGI Airport received a threat email, saying that there was a bomb on a Toronto-bound Air Canada flight. Police carried out a thorough inspection, but nothing suspicious was found.

The IGI Airport remains a highly sensitive location in Delhi due to its strategic importance and thousands of passengers travelling through it everyday.