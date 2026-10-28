Banned: Indian Railways enforces night-time charging ban after power bank explosion, train sockets won’t work after 11 PM – Check details here

Railways Reiterate Night-Time Charging Ban: After a power bank explosion incident, Indian Railways has instructed all its zones to strictly implement the shutdown of mobile/laptop charging points on trains between 11 pm and 5 am. In an official letter issued on October 26, the Railway Board stated that there would be no exceptions to the rule. The directions were given following a recent incident in which a power bank reportedly exploded inside a Mumbai local train while charging, filling the coach with thick smoke. The incident took place on a Mumbai local train of South Eastern Railway.
The board has instructed zonal railways to train staff so that they will ensure charging points in all coaches are switched off during the six-hour window. Officials and supervisors will carry out surprise inspections to determine whether charging point are switched on or switched on during the given time. The Railways has shown strictness in implementing the safety measure.
Passengers have been advised to charge their electronic devices before overnight journeys, as train charging points will remain unavailable during restricted hours.
The railways imposed a charging restriction in June 2014. The restriction was introduced after a fire incident on the Bengaluru-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express. The Commissioner of Railway Safety recommended the rule. In March 2021, the Railways again pressed the need to enforce the rule on every train. Western Railway imposed the rule and began cutting power to charging points during the prescribed hours from March 16 that year.
As per the latest directives, passengers have been requested to charge their devices before starting an overnight journey, as charging points will remain unavailable between 11 pm and 5 am.
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