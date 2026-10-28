Banned: Indian Railways enforces night-time charging ban after power bank explosion, train sockets won’t work after 11 PM – Check details here

Charging points on trains must remain switched off between 11 pm and 5 am. Check the details here.

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Banned: Indian Railways enforces night-time charging ban after power bank explosion, train sockets won’t work after 11 PM – Check details here | Image; ANI

Railways Reiterate Night-Time Charging Ban: After a power bank explosion incident, Indian Railways has instructed all its zones to strictly implement the shutdown of mobile/laptop charging points on trains between 11 pm and 5 am. In an official letter issued on October 26, the Railway Board stated that there would be no exceptions to the rule. The directions were given following a recent incident in which a power bank reportedly exploded inside a Mumbai local train while charging, filling the coach with thick smoke. The incident took place on a Mumbai local train of South Eastern Railway.

Surprise Inspections On Trains

The board has instructed zonal railways to train staff so that they will ensure charging points in all coaches are switched off during the six-hour window. Officials and supervisors will carry out surprise inspections to determine whether charging point are switched on or switched on during the given time. The Railways has shown strictness in implementing the safety measure.

Key Highlights

Indian Railways has reiterated the ban on charging mobile phones and laptops on trains between 11 pm and 5 am.

The Railway Board issued the directive on October 26 after a power bank explosion incident on a Mumbai local train.

Zonal railways have been instructed to ensure charging points remain switched off during six-hour period.

Officials and supervisors will conduct surprise inspections to check compliance with the rule.

Passengers have been advised to charge their electronic devices before overnight journeys, as train charging points will remain unavailable during restricted hours.

Strict Implementation Of Rule

The railways imposed a charging restriction in June 2014. The restriction was introduced after a fire incident on the Bengaluru-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express. The Commissioner of Railway Safety recommended the rule. In March 2021, the Railways again pressed the need to enforce the rule on every train. Western Railway imposed the rule and began cutting power to charging points during the prescribed hours from March 16 that year.

Passengers Advised to Charge Devices Before Overnight Journeys

As per the latest directives, passengers have been requested to charge their devices before starting an overnight journey, as charging points will remain unavailable between 11 pm and 5 am.