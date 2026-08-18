BANNED: Junk food may be banned near Gujarat schools – what is the reason?

Gujarat school administrators have written to the Education Minister to ban junk food outlets set up near schools, citing children's health concerns.

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BANNED: Junk food may be banned near Gujarat schools - what is the reason? | Image: X

Gujarat Schools May See A Junk Food Ban Within 100 Metres: Concerned about children’s health and rising lifestyle-related diseases, State School Management Corporation of Gujarat has requested the Education Minister to ban junk food outlets set up in and around schools and educational institutions. Demanding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for school canteens, the Corporation has requested a strict ban on junk food and packaged food outlets within a 100-metre radius of schools.

The demand from State School Management Corporation has been raised following Maharashtra government restrictions on sale of junk food near school premises.

It also demanded Canteen registration and regular inspections to maintain hygiene.

“Registration of all canteens operating on school premises should be made mandatory,” School Management Corporation chairman Bhaskar Patel said.

Patel also demanded that municipal corporations and municipalities carry out time to time inspections of school canteens. “Teams of parents should also be allowed to regularly inspect canteen food and monitor its quality,” he said.

The Corporation has also demanded stringent action against educational institutions that fails to follow the government’s prescribed SOPs.

Patel said that students should develop healthy eating habits from an early age. “Children spend a significant part of their formative years, from KG to Class 12, in school, making it important to develop healthy eating habits from an early age,” he said.

He urged promoting healthy traditional snacks like peanuts and chickpeas, which children used to eat more often.

Gujarat Govt To Set Up State-Level PMU

The Gujarat Government has decided to establish a State-Level Project Management Unit (PMU) for the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY). Along with the implementation of the scheme, this PMU will play an important role in making its monitoring, coordination and evaluation more systematic and effective.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister (CMO), under the guidelines recently issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken prompt action and decided to establish a State-Level PMU and constitute a high-level committee for the same.

(wiht ANI inputs)