BANNED: Karnataka bans gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine

Karnataka has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for one year.

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BANNED: Karnataka bans gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine | Image: X

Karnataka Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala Products: Taking a major decision, the Karnataka government on Wednesday banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala products which contain tobacco or nicotine. The ban has been announced for a period of one year. The state government banned the products citing public health concerns.

The Office of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Karnataka, has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and/or nicotine across the state for a period of one year, citing public health concerns. pic.twitter.com/VUIOSMUJy4 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

The ban was issued on June 15, 2026 by the Karnataka Food Safety Commissioner under clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

The ban also covers any product that contains tobacco or nicotine in the final product. The state government clarified that the restriction applies on all such products, whether they are packaged or unpackaged, sold as one product or as separate products.

The notification specifically mentions that gutkha and pan masala contain tobacco and nicotine as ingredients and are packed in sachets or under any other name.

The notification was issued by the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Bengaluru.