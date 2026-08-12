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BANNED: Karnataka bans gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine

Karnataka has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for one year.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 12, 2026, 1:42 PM IST
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BANNED: Karnataka bans gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine | Image: X

Karnataka Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala Products: Taking a major decision, the Karnataka government on Wednesday banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala products which contain tobacco or nicotine. The ban has been announced for a period of one year. The state government banned the products citing public health concerns.

The ban was issued on June 15, 2026 by the Karnataka Food Safety Commissioner under clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

The ban also covers any product that contains tobacco or nicotine in the final product. The state government clarified that the restriction applies on all such products, whether they are packaged or unpackaged, sold as one product or as separate products.

The notification specifically mentions that gutkha and pan masala contain tobacco and nicotine as ingredients and are packed in sachets or under any other name.

The notification was issued by the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Bengaluru.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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