Banned: Loud calls, playing music on trains could land you in jail, Indian Railways issues warning, fine of up to Rs 1,000 – Check details here

As per the official advisory, activities classified as public nuisance could invite penal action under Section 145 of the Railways Act, 1989, attracting a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or imprisonment of up to six months.

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Banned: Loud calls, playing music on trains could land you in jail, Indian Railways issues warning, fine of up to Rs 1,000 - Check details here | image; x

Eastern Railway Issues Warning: After Southern Railway, Eastern Railway (ER) has issued a stringent warning to passengers against playing music or videos on their smartphones (speaker mode) or speakers, making loud or prolonged phone calls, and using high-volume ringtones in train coaches and inside railway stations. As per Eastern Railway, such activities fall under public nuisance and could attract a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or a jail term of up to six months under the Railways Act, 1989. The Kolkata-headquartered zone has instructed its four divisions to implement the advisory and prevent noise-related disturbances at railway stations and inside trains.

Eastern Railway warns of fines, jail for creating noise inside trains

As per the advisory, such activities will not be tolerated and could invite penal action under Section 145 of the Railways Act, 1989. Passengers who violate the restrictions could face a fine of up to Rs 1,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months.

Ticket checkers are authorised to initiate appropriate action against passengers found engaging in activities that amount to nuisance inside coaches. Passengers have been advised not to play loud music on their mobile phones, talking loud on telephone, or keep their smartphones on noisy ringtones.

Railway officials said that such behaviour by some passengers often inconveniences to other passengers, disrupting the peaceful atmosphere inside train. These sounds create inconvenience to other passengers, specially to passengers in air-conditioned coaches, where noise can be heard clearly.

Eastern Railway: Major long-distance and intercity trains

Train name Train number Route Departure Arrival Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express 12301 Howrah–New Delhi 16:50 10:05 am (next day) Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express 12313 Sealdah–New Delhi 16:50 10:50 am (next day) Howrah–Ranchi Shatabdi Express 12019 Howrah–Ranchi 06:05 13:15 Howrah–Gaya Vande Bharat Express 22303 Howrah–Gaya 06:45 12:30 Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express 22301 Howrah–New Jalpaiguri 05:55 13:30 Howrah–Patna Vande Bharat Express 22347 Howrah–Patna 15:50 22:40 Darjeeling Mail 12343 Sealdah–Haldibari 22:15 9:40 am (next day) Saraighat Express 12345 Howrah–Guwahati 16:05 9:40 am (next day) Howrah–Amritsar Mail 13005 Howrah–Amritsar 19:20 To be verified Howrah–Malda Town Intercity Express 13465 Howrah–Malda Town 14:00 20:35 Asansol–Sealdah Intercity Express 12384 Asansol–Sealdah 06:40 10:45

Regular announcements

To spread awareness among passengers, Eastern Railway is also going to make regular announcements in regional languages through public address systems installed at stations or inside trains.

In the announcements, the ER will request passengers to use earphones while listening to music or watching videos. Passengers are also requested to keep their smartphones on vibrate mode so that other passengers will not get disturbed.

The initiative is aimed at making passengers’ journeys more comfortable and peaceful while discouraging behaviour that causes unnecessary disturbance to fellow commuters.