Eastern Railway Issues Warning: After Southern Railway, Eastern Railway (ER) has issued a stringent warning to passengers against playing music or videos on their smartphones (speaker mode) or speakers, making loud or prolonged phone calls, and using high-volume ringtones in train coaches and inside railway stations. As per Eastern Railway, such activities fall under public nuisance and could attract a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or a jail term of up to six months under the Railways Act, 1989. The Kolkata-headquartered zone has instructed its four divisions to implement the advisory and prevent noise-related disturbances at railway stations and inside trains.
As per the advisory, such activities will not be tolerated and could invite penal action under Section 145 of the Railways Act, 1989. Passengers who violate the restrictions could face a fine of up to Rs 1,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months.
Ticket checkers are authorised to initiate appropriate action against passengers found engaging in activities that amount to nuisance inside coaches. Passengers have been advised not to play loud music on their mobile phones, talking loud on telephone, or keep their smartphones on noisy ringtones.
Railway officials said that such behaviour by some passengers often inconveniences to other passengers, disrupting the peaceful atmosphere inside train. These sounds create inconvenience to other passengers, specially to passengers in air-conditioned coaches, where noise can be heard clearly.
|Train name
|Train number
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express
|12301
|Howrah–New Delhi
|16:50
|
10:05 am (next day)
|Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express
|12313
|Sealdah–New Delhi
|16:50
|
10:50 am (next day)
|Howrah–Ranchi Shatabdi Express
|12019
|Howrah–Ranchi
|06:05
|13:15
|Howrah–Gaya Vande Bharat Express
|22303
|Howrah–Gaya
|06:45
|12:30
|Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express
|22301
|Howrah–New Jalpaiguri
|05:55
|13:30
|Howrah–Patna Vande Bharat Express
|22347
|Howrah–Patna
|15:50
|22:40
|Darjeeling Mail
|12343
|Sealdah–Haldibari
|22:15
|
9:40 am (next day)
|Saraighat Express
|12345
|Howrah–Guwahati
|16:05
|
9:40 am (next day)
|Howrah–Amritsar Mail
|13005
|Howrah–Amritsar
|19:20
|To be verified
|Howrah–Malda Town Intercity Express
|13465
|Howrah–Malda Town
|14:00
|20:35
|Asansol–Sealdah Intercity Express
|12384
|Asansol–Sealdah
|06:40
|10:45
To spread awareness among passengers, Eastern Railway is also going to make regular announcements in regional languages through public address systems installed at stations or inside trains.
In the announcements, the ER will request passengers to use earphones while listening to music or watching videos. Passengers are also requested to keep their smartphones on vibrate mode so that other passengers will not get disturbed.
The initiative is aimed at making passengers’ journeys more comfortable and peaceful while discouraging behaviour that causes unnecessary disturbance to fellow commuters.
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