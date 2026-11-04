Banned: No construction or demolition in Gurugram for 16 days, office attendance capped at 50% – Check dates, WFH mandate

Gurugram's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday for the first time this season, with AQI touching 319.

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Banned: No construction or demolition in Gurugram for 16 days, office attendance capped at 50% – Check dates, WFH mandate | Image: X

Gurugram Bans Construction Work: The Gurugram district administration announced on Tuesday that it would ban all dust-generating construction and demolition activities starting November 5. The ban will remain in place for 16 days, till November 20. The administration has also instructed government and private offices to limit physical attendance to 50 percent amid rising air pollution levels. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh issued the orders, following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Construction Ban Covers Roads, Flyovers And Pipelines

The construction and demolition ban covers activities such as work on highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines and public infrastructure projects. It means all dust-generating construction activities will remain suspended for 16 days.

Key Infrastructure Projects Exempted

As per the notification, projects related to railways, hospitals, water supply, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals and sanitation and projects related to national importance have been exempted from the ban.

However, the projects have to follow dust mitigation measures and adhere to the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.

Office Attendance Capped At 50%

The authorities have instructed the Haryana government and private offices to apply 50 percent physical staff attendance at workplaces. Remaining employees will work from home. Industries and essential services offices, where a 50 percent staff arrangement is not feasible, have been exempted.

Subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board officials will conduct daily inspections, so the restrictions will apply strictly.

Any violations of restrictions will invite stringent action under the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021.

The restrictions will remain in force across Gurugram for 16 days, until November 20, as the city the city’s air quality is deteriorating everyday. The restrictions have been imposed to curb dust emissions and improve air quality.

Gurugram Records Season’s First ‘Very Poor’ AQI

On Tuesday, the city’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 319. Teri Gram recorded the city’s highest AQI at 355, followed by Gwal Pahari at 340 and Sector 51 at 322. Vikas Sadan recorded an AQI of 257. Three of the city’s four monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality. The air quality in Gurugram is expected to worsen further in the coming days.