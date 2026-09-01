BANNED: No mobile phones allowed in Tamil Nadu temples, Rs 5 deposit fee – What travellers need to know about ban rule

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) has banned cell phones inside major temples across the state. The ban has come into effect from Tuesday, September 1.

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BANNED: No mobile phones allowed in Tamil Nadu temples, Rs 5 deposit fee - What travellers need to know about ban rule | Image: ANI

• Mobile phone ban at Tamil Nadu temples from September 1

• Rs 5 fee to deposit phones

• Ban applies to major temples

• Token issued for safe storage

• No photos, videos or reels inside



No ‘Reel’ Bhakti Allowed In Tamil Nadu Temples: Now from September 1, devotees and travelers are not permitted to carry their smartphones inside major temples across Tamil Nadu, as the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department’s (HR&CE) has banned the use of cell phones inside shrines. The decision follows earlier Madras High Court instructions after devotees, specially youngsters, were found taking photos and making Instagram reels inside the temple premises, violating the guidelines.

In the state Assembly, HR&CE Minister Ramesh had informed that the ban would be enforced in all the prominent temples across Tamil Nadu from September 1.

Dedicated Counters, Token Fee Of Rs 5

The state government, as part of the implementation, set up dedicated counters at temple entrances where devotees can submit their smartphones. A uniform token fee of Rs 5 per phone will be charged to devotees.

The rules has been implemented at Devarajaswamy-Athi Varadar Temple in Kanchipuram, from today at 6 am. Two computer operators and two assistants have been deployed at the counter to collect phones. These operators record details such as photo of the devotee, phone model and number and return the phones after verifying the acknowledgement slip.

The authorities have installed multilingual notice boards outside templs informing devotees about the ban.

Tamil Nadu Temples Ordered To Follow Madras High Court Directive

According to the department, instructions were issued in accordance with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court’s order, dated December 2, 2022. Earlier, circulars directed temples to restrict the entry of devotees carrying mobile phones and make arrangements for their phones’ safe storage.

The court gave the order after hearing a public interest case filed by Seetharaman. He requested a ban on the use of cell phones inside the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple.

Devotees Still Using Phones Inside Temples

The latest circular said some devotees were still using mobile phones inside temple premises to take photographs, record videos, take selfies and shoot short videos or reels for social media.

As per the authorities, affect the peaceful and spiritual atmosphere of temples, causing inconvenience to other devotees.

The state government has directed temple authorities to install clear boards at the entrances of temples informing devotees that mobile phone use is prohibited inside the temple premises. The restriction should also be announced via speakers and public address systems.

(with ANI inputs)