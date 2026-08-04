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  • BANNED: Old Monk variant, Bagpiper, Royal Challenge barred by FASSAI over artificial flavouring – details here

BANNED: Old Monk variant, Bagpiper, Royal Challenge barred by FASSAI over artificial flavouring – details here

FSSAI has barred the sale of select variants of major liquor brands for failing to meet manufacturing standards due to artificial flavouring.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 4, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
fassai
BANNED: Old Monk variant, Bagpiper, Royal Challenge barred by FASSAI over artificial flavouring – details here | Image: X

FSSAI Bars Sale of Old Monk Variant, Bagpiper, Royal Challenge: Taking major action over non-compliant flavouring, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has barred the sale of several popular liquor brands, including Old Monk, Antiquity Blue Whisky, Royal Challenge Whisky, and Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky. The decision comes after finding that the liquor brands were using artificial flavouring that does not comply with manufacturing standards, Reuters reported.

FSSAI Found Liquor Makers Using Artificial, Nature-Identical Flavours

It remains unclear whether the ban applies solely to products made at these specific plants or extends nationwide. The FSSAI has not yet responded to requests for clarification, according to Reuters. According to FASSAI, the recent tests showed that products manufactured by Diageo India’s United Spirits, Inbrew Beverages and Mohan Rocky Springwater used artificial or nature-identical flavours to create the taste and aroma of alcoholic drinks instead of using proper ageing method and ingredients.

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FSSAI Banned Liquor Brands And Manufacturing Details

Brand Name(s) Manufacturer Manufacturing Location Action Taken
Antiquity Blue Whisky

Royal Challenge Whisky

 United Spirits (Diageo India) Madhya Pradesh Sale Barred
Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky

Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum

 Inbrew Beverages Madhya Pradesh Sale Barred
Old Monk (3 Variants) Mohan Rocky Springwater Maharashtra Sale Barred

FSSAI Banned Products And Manufacturer Details

Banned Brand(s) Manufacturer Location

Antiquity Blue Whisky


Royal Challenge Whisky

 United Spirits Madhya Pradesh

Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky


Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum

 Inbrew Beverages Madhya Pradesh
Old Monk (3 Variants) Mohan Rocky Springwater Maharashtra

According to a report by Reuters, it is not clear whether the regulator’s action applies to selected products at specific plants or extends across India.

Reason Behind The Action

As per FASSAI, Indian food safety allows the use of natural flavouring substances as far as alcoholic beverages are concerned, but tests revealed that some manufacturers were using flavours of the alcoholic beverage itself. For instance: Rum flavour in rum or whisky-flavoured in whisky.

FASSAI, in a statement, said, as per Reuters, “There is no internationally recognised manufacturing practice whereby rum flavour is added to rum or whisky flavour is added to whisky.”

The regulator further said that manufacturers use this practice to bypass the proper maturation process. By using artificial flavours, manufacturers bypass the use of natural ingredients such as molasses, malt or grapes in the production process, reducing the manufacturing cost.

“The tested products were sub-standard due to the presence of external artificial or nature-identical flavours in the product,” FASSAI said, Reuters reported.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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