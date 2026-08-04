BANNED: Old Monk variant, Bagpiper, Royal Challenge barred by FASSAI over artificial flavouring – details here

FSSAI has barred the sale of select variants of major liquor brands for failing to meet manufacturing standards due to artificial flavouring.

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BANNED: Old Monk variant, Bagpiper, Royal Challenge barred by FASSAI over artificial flavouring – details here | Image: X

FSSAI Bars Sale of Old Monk Variant, Bagpiper, Royal Challenge: Taking major action over non-compliant flavouring, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has barred the sale of several popular liquor brands, including Old Monk, Antiquity Blue Whisky, Royal Challenge Whisky, and Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky. The decision comes after finding that the liquor brands were using artificial flavouring that does not comply with manufacturing standards, Reuters reported.

FSSAI Found Liquor Makers Using Artificial, Nature-Identical Flavours

It remains unclear whether the ban applies solely to products made at these specific plants or extends nationwide. The FSSAI has not yet responded to requests for clarification, according to Reuters. According to FASSAI, the recent tests showed that products manufactured by Diageo India’s United Spirits, Inbrew Beverages and Mohan Rocky Springwater used artificial or nature-identical flavours to create the taste and aroma of alcoholic drinks instead of using proper ageing method and ingredients.

FSSAI Banned Liquor Brands And Manufacturing Details