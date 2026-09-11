Banned: Tamil Nadu police temporarily bans DJ Parties at bars in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore police have imposed a temporary ban on DJ parties in the city.

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Banned: Tamil Nadu police temporarily bans DJ Parties at bars in Coimbatore | Image: Instagram

Temporary Ban Imposed On DJ Parties At Bars: Taking a major step, the Coimbatore Police have announced a temporary ban on DJ parties in the city. Following the announcement, operators and owners of bars and clubs have been instructed at recently conducted meetings to follow the restriction until further notice.

Why Has Police Imposed A Ban On DJ Parties?

According to senior officers, the restriction was imposed after police discovered that some of the FL3 and FL2 licensed bars and clubs were organising several DJ parties without informing the police. Cops stated that several instances of violence happened during these parties.

On Tuesday, a club located near Peelamedu was sealed by the police following a clash between two groups who attended the party. The club has FL2 license.

Police Issue Strict Instructions To Bar, Club Operators

During the meetings, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner N Kannan and other senior officers instructed club and bar operators to follow the guidelines strictly.

It is expected that the temporary ban on DJ nights will reduce the footfall at these pubs and bars in the city. Usually, these clubs organise parties on weekends and on festival days.

“Most of the star-category hotels with FL3 license in the city organise DJ parties after prior permission from the police. However, some new entrants to the business were found organising these parties without police permission, leading to clashes and unwanted issues. To avoid this, we temporarily banned DJ parties at bars,” a police officer said.

‘Police Eyes’ Private Security Guards Crime Prevention Network

Coimbatore Police recently launched ‘Police Eyes’ private security guards crime prevention network in the city.

The initiative, which was taken by Police Commissioner N Kannan, aims to utilise private security guards as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Department. Cops are going to train these security guards to immediately report suspicious activities to the control room.

Security guards could be anyone from working in apartments, commercial establishments, jewellery showrooms, factories, warehouses, hotels, hospitals and banks across the city.