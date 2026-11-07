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Banned: Will liquor shops remain closed in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra on Diwali? Check Dry Day dates in these states

Diwali 2026 dry day: Liquor shops will remain closed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states on November 8. Check state-wise dry day restrictions, exemptions and upcoming dry day dates.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 7, 2026, 9:02 PM IST
dry day diwali
Banned: Will liquor shops remain closed in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra on Diwali? Check Dry Day dates in these states | image: ANI

Dry Day On Diwali? Authorised liquor shops in several states will remain shut on Diwali 2026, one of the biggest and most important festivals in India. Major states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura, will observe a dry day on Sunday, November 8. However, bars and restaurants in these states are permitted to serve liquor on the day.

Dry Day On Diwali In Delhi, UP, Maharashtra

As per the guidelines, hotels having L-15 and L-15F licences are permitted to serve alcohol to guests staying in their rooms. The Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments allowed four- and five-star hotels, holding special licences, to serve liquor to in-house guests through room service only.

Read more: Dry day in Kerala: liquor shops to remain closed on these days – Check dates, timings and details

It is to be noted that these hotels cannot serve alcohol in their public bar areas, which must remain shut on the dry day.

Dry Day Dates 2026: State-Wise List

State Dry Day Date Occasion
Liquor Sale Restrictions
Delhi November 8 Diwali
Liquor and wine shops will remain closed.
Delhi November 24 Guru Nanak Jayanti
Liquor and wine shops will remain closed.
Delhi December 25 Christmas
Liquor and wine shops will remain closed.
Uttar Pradesh November 8 Diwali
Liquor sale will remain prohibited.
Uttar Pradesh November 24 Guru Nanak Jayanti
Liquor sale will remain prohibited.
Uttar Pradesh December 25 Christmas
Liquor sale will remain prohibited.
Maharashtra November 8 Diwali
Liquor shops, wine stores and bars will remain closed.
Haryana November 8 Diwali
Liquor shops will remain closed.
Madhya Pradesh November 8 Diwali
Liquor shops will remain closed.
Tripura November 8 Diwali
Liquor shops will remain closed.

Strict Action Against Violators

Hotels, restaurants, liquor shops and pubs that fail to adhere to the government’s guidelines on dry days will attract penalties for violations. Establishments found selling alcohol could face hefty fines. Their liquor license can also be suspended or cancelled.

Upcoming Dry Days

Here is the dry-day schedule for the remaining months

  • Delhi: Liquor and wine shops will remain shut on November 8 (Diwali), 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).
  • Uttar Pradesh: The state government has prohibited selling liquor on November 8 (Diwali), 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).
  • Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has banned the selling and serving of liquor on November 8 (Diwali), declaring it a dry day. during this day, liquor shops, wine stores and bars will not serve alcohol.
  • Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and other states: Wine shops will remain shut on Diwali, November 8, due to the religious festival.

Please note: Liquor shops in these states will remain open during regular hours on Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. These days don’t fall under the dry day category.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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