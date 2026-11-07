Banned: Will liquor shops remain closed in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra on Diwali? Check Dry Day dates in these states

Dry Day On Diwali? Authorised liquor shops in several states will remain shut on Diwali 2026, one of the biggest and most important festivals in India. Major states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura, will observe a dry day on Sunday, November 8. However, bars and restaurants in these states are permitted to serve liquor on the day.
As per the guidelines, hotels having L-15 and L-15F licences are permitted to serve alcohol to guests staying in their rooms. The Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments allowed four- and five-star hotels, holding special licences, to serve liquor to in-house guests through room service only.
It is to be noted that these hotels cannot serve alcohol in their public bar areas, which must remain shut on the dry day.
|State
|Dry Day Date
|Occasion
|
Liquor Sale Restrictions
|Delhi
|November 8
|Diwali
|
Liquor and wine shops will remain closed.
|Delhi
|November 24
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
Liquor and wine shops will remain closed.
|Delhi
|December 25
|Christmas
|
Liquor and wine shops will remain closed.
|Uttar Pradesh
|November 8
|Diwali
|
Liquor sale will remain prohibited.
|Uttar Pradesh
|November 24
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
Liquor sale will remain prohibited.
|Uttar Pradesh
|December 25
|Christmas
|
Liquor sale will remain prohibited.
|Maharashtra
|November 8
|Diwali
|
Liquor shops, wine stores and bars will remain closed.
|Haryana
|November 8
|Diwali
|
Liquor shops will remain closed.
|Madhya Pradesh
|November 8
|Diwali
|
Liquor shops will remain closed.
|Tripura
|November 8
|Diwali
|
Liquor shops will remain closed.
Hotels, restaurants, liquor shops and pubs that fail to adhere to the government’s guidelines on dry days will attract penalties for violations. Establishments found selling alcohol could face hefty fines. Their liquor license can also be suspended or cancelled.
Here is the dry-day schedule for the remaining months
Please note: Liquor shops in these states will remain open during regular hours on Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. These days don’t fall under the dry day category.
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