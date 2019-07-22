New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan reacted to the statement of Nahid Hasan, MLA from Kairana, who allegedly asked people of the area to boycott the shopkeepers related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Azam Khan said it is sad that such a situation arose. “Who is responsible for it? Who had started this?” he asked.

He said that the Muslims, who had started leaving the country, stayed back on the call of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

“We stayed back (in India), our ancestors stayed back. Bapu, Maulana Azad, Sardar Patel, Nehru ji asked us to stay back, Bhaagte huye Musalman ruk gaye the” said Khan.

“Bapu had assured us that this nation was as much ours as it is anyone else’s. But what is the treatment being meted out? Tumhara sthaan kabristan ya Pakistan,” he added.

Nahid Hasan clarified that the poor vendors are also traders not only the rich who sit in shops. “There is a conflict between them. The matter has been taken up in a different manner, a different meaning is being deduced,” he added.