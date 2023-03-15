Home

Bar Council Allows Foreign Lawyers And Firms To Practice In India In Select Fields

The Bar Council of India said this opening up will be restricted, well-controlled and regulated to ensure it is mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad.

The BCI further said that these rules will help to address the concerns expressed about the flow of Foreign Direct Investment in the country and making India a hub of International Commercial Arbitration.

New Delhi: In a major development, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday decided to allow foreign lawyers and law firms to practice in areas such as foreign law, international legal issues and arbitration matters, which it said will be mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad.

In this regard, the BCI has notified the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022.

The notification said the law practice in India will be opened for ‘foreign lawyers in the field of practice of foreign law; diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters and in international arbitration cases would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefit of lawyers in India too.’

Moreover, the BCI said this opening up will be restricted, well controlled and regulated to ensure it is mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad.

The BCI further said that these rules will help to address the concerns expressed about the flow of Foreign Direct Investment in the country and making India a hub of International Commercial Arbitration.

“In case, we sleep over the matter, the legal fraternity of India may be left behind in providing legal/professional expertise in accordance with the rule of law in a manner consistent with the best interests of this fast-growing class of clients in India. Let us ensure that an opportunity for creating development and growth for the legal profession and in the legal sphere in India is not lost,” the BCI was quoted as saying in the report.

