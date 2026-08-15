‘Sincerely regret’: BCI chief apologises to law students amid NALSAR controversy

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra expressed regret over the controversy, saying he sincerely apologised if anything associated with the matter had hurt the students.

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Mishra's latest letter appeared aimed at bringing the controversy to an end, with the BCI chairman emphasising that law students must have the freedom to make their own judgments. ANI

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Saturday expressed regret and apologised to NALSAR law students, a day after CJI Surya Kant sharply questioned the council’s intervention in the enrolment controversy. Mishra said he sincerely regretted any words or actions that may have hurt the students’ feelings.

Addressing students in an Independence Day letter, Mishra said the developments in recent days had left some members of the student community concerned and distressed. He stressed that students who feel hurt or aggrieved deserve to have their concerns heard patiently and respectfully.

“If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same,” Mishra said. “There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgment that the feelings and concerns of our students matter,” he added.

A day before the apology, CJI Surya Kant strongly questioned the BCI’s involvement in the NALSAR row, saying it had “no business” intervening in the matter. He stressed that students are free to protest provided their demonstrations remain lawful and peaceful.

A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, directed the BCI and state bar councils not to initiate any punitive or criminal proceedings against students or faculty of national law universities and other universities over the controversy.

Also Read | ‘Between me and students’: CJI hits out at Bar Council over NALSAR protest row

The Supreme Court’s intervention came after the BCI repeatedly changed its position on the enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 batch. The council first asked state bar councils on Thursday not to enrol the students “till further orders”, but withdrew the freeze later that day. It, however, continued its inquiry into allegations involving teachers and outsiders. On Friday, Mishra said the proceedings against the entire batch had been dropped.

Mishra’s latest letter appeared aimed at bringing the controversy to an end, with the BCI chairman emphasising that law students must have the freedom to make their own judgments. He said students of National Law Universities and other leading legal institutions are well-versed in the Constitution, rule of law and principles of fairness, and do not need others to make decisions on their behalf.

Mishra also acknowledged the importance of dissent, saying peaceful disagreement, questioning and protest were “important features of a constitutional democracy” and that students “must always remain free to express their views”.

At the same time, he said issues could be reconsidered when further facts or clarifications emerged. “There is no inconsistency between expressing a genuine grievance and thereafter fairly considering a clarification,” he said.

On the NALSAR convocation, Mishra said the choice to attend should rest entirely with the students. He stressed that no one should be compelled either to attend or skip the event and encouraged students to make their own decision after looking at the issue as a whole.

The controversy erupted after a section of NALSAR students objected to CJI Kant being invited as chief guest for their convocation this year.

The students had cited remarks made by CJI Kant during proceedings concerning alleged police excesses during student protests in Delhi and questioned whether his invitation was consistent with NALSAR’s commitment to constitutional rights, access to justice and reasoned engagement with grievances.

The BCI had subsequently sought an authenticated report from NALSAR identifying those who had initiated, organised, coordinated or mobilised the campaign opposing the CJI’s participation in the convocation.

Also Read | NALSAR graduates’ advocate enrolment put on hold over CJI invite controversy

But the intervention triggered a backlash, culminating in Friday’s Supreme Court hearing. When senior advocate K Parameshwar mentioned the matter, CJI Kant said: “The BCI is unnecessarily taking action in this matter. If students have a cause or a reason to protest, they have a right to protest. Nobody can stop them and we will not allow this.”

The CJI also drew upon his own experience of student activism, saying that so long as students were protesting lawfully and peacefully, “they have a right to raise their voice”. “We have to be large-hearted. They should be allowed to speak. Even if they are wrong, they have a right to speak,” the CJI said.

The bench also questioned whether the BCI Council had actually been convened to take the decision concerning the NALSAR students, asking the council to explain the process in its response to the court.

The BCI chairman’s Saturday letter now seeks to emphasise reconciliation rather than confrontation.

“The relationship between the Judiciary, the Bar, Universities and law students is much deeper and more enduring than any temporary controversy,” Mishra said, adding that differences should ultimately be capable of resolution through “dialogue, clarification and mutual respect”.

The BCI chairman said law students represent the future of the legal profession and their dignity, freedom of thought and legitimate concerns should be respected. He appealed against allowing outside influence to give the controversy a “political or extraneous colour”, adding that students are capable of examining the facts and reaching an independent decision.