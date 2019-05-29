Lucknow: Even as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of deceased in Barabanki hooch tragedy, the state government has said that a political controversy cannot be ruled out.

Three people have been arrested, including the salesman of the shop from where the liquor was reportedly purchased. A search is still on for the shop owner. Police are also conducting raids at several places to seize the stock of liquor brands which were allegedly consumed by the victims.

UP Cabinet minister Siddharthnath Singh said that a political conspiracy could not be ruled out. “The state government has come across various incidents which smack of political conspiracy behind such incidents in the past,” he said while speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

A three-member committee headed by Uttar Pradesh Excise Commissioner has been constituted to probe the possible political conspiracy behind the incident. The state government appointed committee will comprise Ayodhya commissioner, excise commissioner and IG Faizabad range.

“The committee will find out as to who is responsible and accountable for the tragedy,” he said. The report is scheduled to be submitted with the state government in 48 hours.

Meanwhile, District Excise Officer, Excise Inspector, Ramnagar Circle Officer, and Station House Officer have been suspended with immediate effect.

Among the deceased are also four members of the same family. Most of the affected individuals hail from Raniganj village in the Ramnagar region of Barabanki district.