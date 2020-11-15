New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut came down heavily on former US president Barack Obama for his remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir “A Promised Land”. Raut raised questions on Obama’s knowledge about India and asserted that a foreign politician cannot give such opinions on Indian political leaders. Also Read - Modi, Rahul Pay Tributes to Nehru on His 131st Birth Anniversary

“A foreign politician cannot give such opinions on Indian political leaders. The subsequent domestic political discourse on Obama’s remark on the Congress leader is distasteful. We won’t say ‘Trump is mad’. How much does Obama know about this nation?” news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying. Also Read - Congress Says No Comments, Party Leaders Criticize Barack Obama For Referring Rahul Gandhi As a ' Nervous' Leader in His Book

In his memoir, the former US president had stated that Gandhi was “eager to impress” but “lacked either the aptitude or the passion” to master the subject. Also Read - ‘From Poverty to Prime Minister’: What Barack Obama Wrote About PM Modi in 2015

His remarks stoked controversy in India with the grand old party defending their leader.

“Obama and Rahul Gandhi must have met briefly, probably 8-10 years ago when he came to India as US President. To assess someone in few meetings is tough. Rahul Gandhi’s personality has changed since then, he has gained a lot of experience,” said Congress leader Tariq Anwar.

Meanwhile, Obama has also written about former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying he comes across as “having a kind of impassive integrity”.