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Baramati Bypoll Election 2026 Result Live Updates: Will Sunetra Pawar win Assembly seat after Ajit Pawars death? Vote counting begins

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Baramati Bypoll Election 2026 Result Live Updates: Will Sunetra Pawar win Assembly seat after Ajit Pawar’s death? Vote counting begins

Baramati Bypoll Election 2026 Result Live Updates: A total of 23 candidates are in the race to become the next MLA from Baramati. Check this space for who's leading and who will win?

Baramati Bypoll Election 2026 LIVE Update (PC: AI)

Vote counting for the Baramati Bypoll Election 2026 begins from 8 am. The bypoll for the Baramati Assembly constituency was held on April 9 following the death of sitting MLA Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, is contesting the election after taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister. A total of 23 candidates are in the race to become the next MLA from Baramati. Major political parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Indian National Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), stayed away from the election on moral grounds and extended support to Sunetra Pawar during the family’s time of grief. However, several independent candidates are also contesting for the seat.

About Baramati Assembly Constituency:

Baramati is an Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituency in Maharashtra. This constituency is located in Pune district and Western region of Maharashtra. The reservation status of this seat is: General. Baramati is part of the 35. Baramati (General) Lok Sabha constituency. There are a total of 288 seats in the Maharashtra state Assembly.

List of candidates contesting in the 2026 byelection:

Sunetra Ajit Pawar (NCP)

Pro. R. Y. Ghutukade Sir (NRSP)

Satish Krishna Kadam (HJP)

Dr. Abhijit Wamanrao Bichukale (IND)

Adv. Avinash Wamanrao Gaikwad (IND)

Karuna Dhananjay Munde (IND)

Gajanan Shantabai Uttam Gawali Patil (IND)

Chandrakant Rambhaji Mote (IND)

Chandrakant Surykant Waghmode (IND)

Dattatraya Rawaso Bedare (IND)

Balaso Maruti Dhapate (IND)

Bhosale Rohit Raju (IND)

Mithun Sopanrao Atole (IND)

Mangaldas Tukaram Nikalje (IND)

Yogesh Mohan (Yomo) (IND)

Vijaykumar Ramchandra Bhise (IND)

Viraj Mahadev Shinde (IND)

Shivaji Jaysing Kokare (IND)

Satish Nana Sonawane (IND)

Sagar Sharad Bhise (IND)

Sajan Bhagwan Adsul (IND)

Sitaram Vitthal Randive (IND)

Sonali Surykant Rane (IND)

Follow the live updates of the Baramati Bypoll Election 2026 results to find out who is leading, who is trailing, who has won, and who will become the new Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Baramati constituency.

FOR FULL COVERAGE: ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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