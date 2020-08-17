New Delhi: At least one terrorist involved in today’s attack on a joint ‘naka’ party of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla has been killed by the security forces, Vijay Kumar, IG, J&K Police, has confirmed. Also Read - J&K: 3 Jawans Martyred as Terrorists Open Fire on Joint Naka Party of CRPF And Police in Baramullah

“One terrorist involved in Baramulla attack killed by security forces. Operation going on”, the senior police officer said.

Later, the body of the slain terrorist was recovered along with an AK-47 rifle.

#UPDATE Body of the slain terrorist recovered along with an AK-47 rifle. Operation still underway. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/txiXz6C0PN — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Earlier, confirming the martyrdom of two CRPF jawans and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the J&K Police, Rajesh Kumar, IGP CRPF (Ops) had said that a lot of blood was found, so at least one terrorist would have suffered major injuries, adding that a dog squad had been called.

We found a lot of blood, so at least one militant seeems to have suffered major injuries. Dog squad has been called: IGP CRPF (Ops) Rajesh Kumar, on terrorist attack on joint naka party of CRPF & Police in Baramulla, J&K https://t.co/KkTiqfTD03 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Notably, the attack took place earlier today after the joint ‘naka’ team was fired at by the terrorists while on duty at a check post in Baramulla district’s Kreeri area.

Following the attack, a search operation was launched to track down the terrorists. While one has been killed, two more are believed to be trapped.