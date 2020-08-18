New Delhi: Another terrorist was killed on Tuesday in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, after a search operation was launched in the area last evening. His identity is yet to be released However, two more soldiers of the Indian Army succumbed to their injuries in the encounter this evening. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Militants Open Fire in Kulgam Hours After Baramulla Attack, 1 CRPF Jawan Injured

A total of three terrorists have been neutralised so far following the attack launched by militants on Monday and incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered, the Kashmir Zone told reporters.

Last evening, top LeT commander Sajjad aka Haider, active in north Kashmir who was among the top 10 most wanted, and another terrorist Anatula Mir, were shot down as security forces chased the ultra following an attack on police personnel.

According to eyewitnesses, there were three militants who came from the nearby dense orchards and started firing indiscriminately on the joint ‘naka’ team in Baramulla district’s Kreeri area where four jawans were martyred.

Joint teams of security forces are conducting a search operation in the Baramulla district which has been cordoned off since yesterday.