New Delhi: A top commander and another terrorist of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were on Monday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Two CRPF jawans and a special police officer (SPO) of the J&K Police were martyred earlier today during the militant attack.

LeT commander Sajjad aka Haider, active in north Kashmir who was among the top 10 most wanted, and another terrorist Anatula Mir, were shot down during the operation where security forces chased the ultra.

"Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla. Terrorist Sajjad who was active in north Kashmir was killed today. He was among the top 10 terrorists here. Anatula Mir, another terrorist was also killed," said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

Immediately after the attack on police personnel, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched the searches to nab the militants. Contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, an official told PTI.

According to eyewitnesses, there were three militants who came from the nearby dense orchards and started firing indiscriminately on the joint ‘naka’ team in Baramulla district’s Kreeri area where three jawans were martyred.

“It is a matter of concern. The number of forces on a ‘naka‘ point is less and is normally in a remote area where they (militants) conceal themselves by coming along with civilians and then fire on the forces. We have faced losses and they have managed to flee a few times, but we will soon find a response to this tactic and end this problem,” said J&K IGP Vijay Kumar.

We will give them a befitting reply soon, Kumar told reporters at the site of the attack.