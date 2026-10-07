Barapullah Phase-3 chaos: Google maps fails to update traffic status, traffic police monitoring with drones

Due to the traffic status of Barapullah Phase-3 not being updated on Google Maps, traffic police are monitoring with drones and manual control.

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Barapullah Phase-3 chaos: Google maps fails to update traffic status, traffic police monitoring with drones (Pic:X)

Barapullah Phase-3 chaos: Traffic conditions on the lane from Mayur Vihar to AIIMS in Barapullah Phase 3, Delhi, are still not updated on Google Maps. Consequently, traffic is being monitored via drones on Wednesday. As soon as traffic jams are identified, necessary instructions are issued to traffic personnel stationed at key points. Traffic diversions are also being implemented and controlled manually.

In fact, those going towards AIIMS from Mayur Vihar, DND Loop and NH-24 are seeing the Barapullah flyover route as blue in Google search, i.e. completely empty.

Shortcuts and Google Maps’ missteps

Google is suggesting shortcuts and directing drivers to flyovers, which is also causing traffic jams. According to the traffic police, people are currently not receiving real-time updates on Google Maps. Google is working on this issue. Updates will be available soon.

According to Sandeep Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Southern Range, drones are being continuously monitored to alleviate traffic congestion on and around the flyover. Traffic police are deployed at all major points. Traffic is being controlled and diversions are being implemented as needed.

The Barapullah Phase-3 flyover in Delhi took 11 years to complete. The project was delayed due to several reasons, chief among them land acquisition. The Revenue Department acquired land elsewhere where the Public Works Department (PWD) needed it. It took years to resolve this issue.

What the Engineers Say

Engineers involved in the project say that when planning this flyover, they only knew that the project was entirely in a floodplain area and that the land in the floodplain area belonged to the DDA. A tender was even issued to begin the work. As soon as work began, it was discovered that some of the floodplain in the flyover alignment was private land owned by farmers from Nangli Rajpura village.

This project was supposed to be completed in 2017-18, but after several years passed and the deadline was repeatedly extended, former LG Vinay Kumar Saxena ordered a vigilance inquiry into the matter. The investigation is still ongoing. Another reason for the vigilance inquiry was the cost overrun. The project’s budget was ₹964 crore, which increased to ₹1260 crore due to delays. So far, ₹1635.03 crore has been spent on this 3.5 km long flyover.

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