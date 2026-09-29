AIIMS to Mayur Vihar in 20 minutes! Delhi to get 10-km signal-free Barapullah Phase-3 corridor today; traffic curbs in place

The project was approved in 2014 and construction began in 2015. It was originally scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced repeated delays, leading to an increase in the project cost. The revised cost is around ₹1,635 crore, officials said.

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Barapullah Phase-3 corridor

New Delhi: Good news for Delhiites, the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor will be officially inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, providing a long-awaited signal-free link between East and South Delhi. Experts are of the opinion that the Barapullah Phase-3 Elevated Corridor will prove to be significant in easing traffic congestion in Delhi while also helping reduce pollution.

The corridor, which has been completed from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar Phase-1, is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around two tonnes every day by easing traffic congestion. This is equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by approximately 30,000 trees.

Corridor completed after a nine-year delay

The corridor is likely to reduce travel time between South and East Delhi by around 20 to 25 minutes during peak hours. It is important to note that the project is completed after a nine-year delay. The project, initially estimated to cost Rs 1,200 crore, was eventually completed at a cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore due to delays.

To recall, the foundation stone for the corridor was laid in 2014 by then Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while construction began in April 2015. The project was originally scheduled to be completed within 30 months, but due to various hurdles, work was finally completed in September 2026. The 3.5-kilometre-long corridor has now been completed and is ready for public use.

Here are some of the key details:

The elevated corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi.

It will also connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined stretch to around 9 km.

The elevated corridor, both ramps and the extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna, have been completed as part of the project.

The project includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure aimed at providing smoother and safer movement for cyclists and pedestrians along with motorists.

The completion of the project would strengthen connectivity between East and South Delhi and provide smoother travel for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The project is being seen as an important addition to Delhi’s urban infrastructure, with a focus on improving connectivity while promoting sustainable mobility.

For the first time in India, a flyover corridor has been designed with a dedicated cycle track, aimed at promoting greener and more sustainable transportation for Delhi residents.

The project includes pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and modern urban design elements.

The project is the special bridge structure constructed over the Yamuna floodplain.

To ensure that the natural flow of the river remains undisturbed, the bridge has been constructed with pillar spans stretching nearly 125 metres.

The design reduces interference within the active river zone and aims to minimise the environmental impact of the construction.

Connectivity likely to get better:

The project is expected to improve connectivity between eastern and southern parts of the national capital and ease movement along the busy corridor. The inauguration of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor and Mukarba Chowk underpass comes as part of efforts to strengthen Delhi’s road infrastructure and improve traffic movement in key parts of the city. The two new South Delhi flyovers, for which foundation stones will be laid during the ceremony, are also expected to add to the city’s road connectivity infrastructure.

Traffic curbs in place

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the inauguration of the Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor on Tuesday (September 29). According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the inaugural ceremony is being organised by the PWD and a large gathering is expected at the flyover site.

Police said traffic movement will be affected on several stretches from 9am to 2pm on Tuesday in Sarai Kale Khan, Maharani Bagh and Ashram Chowk. “Avoid Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Ashram Chowk from 9am to 2pm… Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in these areas,” the advisory said.