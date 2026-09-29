New Delhi: Good news for Delhiites, the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor will be officially inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, providing a long-awaited signal-free link between East and South Delhi. Experts are of the opinion that the Barapullah Phase-3 Elevated Corridor will prove to be significant in easing traffic congestion in Delhi while also helping reduce pollution.
The corridor, which has been completed from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar Phase-1, is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around two tonnes every day by easing traffic congestion. This is equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by approximately 30,000 trees.
The corridor is likely to reduce travel time between South and East Delhi by around 20 to 25 minutes during peak hours. It is important to note that the project is completed after a nine-year delay. The project, initially estimated to cost Rs 1,200 crore, was eventually completed at a cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore due to delays.
To recall, the foundation stone for the corridor was laid in 2014 by then Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while construction began in April 2015. The project was originally scheduled to be completed within 30 months, but due to various hurdles, work was finally completed in September 2026. The 3.5-kilometre-long corridor has now been completed and is ready for public use.
The project is expected to improve connectivity between eastern and southern parts of the national capital and ease movement along the busy corridor. The inauguration of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor and Mukarba Chowk underpass comes as part of efforts to strengthen Delhi’s road infrastructure and improve traffic movement in key parts of the city. The two new South Delhi flyovers, for which foundation stones will be laid during the ceremony, are also expected to add to the city’s road connectivity infrastructure.
The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the inauguration of the Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor on Tuesday (September 29). According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the inaugural ceremony is being organised by the PWD and a large gathering is expected at the flyover site.
Police said traffic movement will be affected on several stretches from 9am to 2pm on Tuesday in Sarai Kale Khan, Maharani Bagh and Ashram Chowk. “Avoid Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Ashram Chowk from 9am to 2pm… Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in these areas,” the advisory said.
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