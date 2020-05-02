New Delhi: A day after Centre mapped the entire country into three zones — Red, Green, Orange — based on the severity of the pandemic situation, the ministry of home affairs on Saturday has issued a clarification allowing some more activities in the Orange Zones from May 4. Also Read - Disturbing! 18 Migrants Travel From Indore to Lucknow in a Cement Mixer

What are Orange Zones?

Orange zones are those which do not fall under either the green or the red zones. These are medium or less risk zones.

New Relaxations

In orange zones, barber shops and salons are allowed to open. E-commerce platforms can also sale non-essential items in orange zones.

Are these allowed in green zones? Yes, that was made clear in yesterday’s notification only.

Are these allowed in red zones? No

Are liquor shops allowed to open?

Yes, in all three zones but only if the shop is a standalone shop and not inside a mall. Also, there has to be social distancing.

There are certain activities which are banned in all zones.

1. Air travel

2. Rail

3. Metro

4. Inter-state movement by road

5. Running of schools, colleges and other educational and training/coaching institutions

6. Hospitality

7. Cinema Halls

8. Gyms

9. Malls

10. Religious gathering