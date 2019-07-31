Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh criticised the closure report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Bargari sacrilege case and demanded further investigation in the incident.

Amarinder Singh said that it has caused a deep sense of hurt and anguish among the Sikh community and it should be immediately withdrawn to ensure further detailed investigations in the matter.

“CBI had not only overlooked certain crucial aspects of the investigation but failed in its duty to identify culprits&bring them to book,” said the Chief Minister.

“Many aspects of the case, including financial transactions and linkages with foreign-based entities, had been conveniently ignored in the CBI probe,” Singh added.

In June, Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and main accused in the 2015 sacrilege case, was killed inside Nabha maximum security jail on Saturday evening.

He was allegedly attacked by two Sikh inmates –Mohinder Singh and Gursewak Singh with rods after which he was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition where he was declared brought dead.

The Punjab government suspended the jail superintendent and the barrack-in-charge post the attack.

In October last year, Punjab Chief Minister had asserted that he will not back out on his promise to bring to book culprits of the Bargari sacrilege case and subsequent incidents of firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in 2015.