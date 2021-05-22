Mumbai: Five bodies washed up on Valsad shore in Gujarat suspected to belong either to the crew onboard barge P305 or tugboat Varapada, who went missing six days ago when Cyclone Tauktae raged over the Arabian Sea. Efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the corpses. At least 15 crew from barge P305 and 11 from tugboat Varaprada continue to remain untraceable nearly a week after the Tauktae fury rendered the vessels adrift. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Likely to Intensify Into 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm', Cross Odisha, Bengal: IMD

According to the Indian Navy, 188 survivors and 66 bodies (that the Navy called #BraveNatures victims) have been recovered till Saturday evening. Search and rescue operations are still underway for the remaining crew, while an underwater search by specialised teams and equipment is also in progress for retrieving wrecks of sunken ‘P305’ and Varaprada. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: Firm to Pay Rs 35-75 Lakh in Compensation to Kin of Deceased Personnel in Barge Mishap

With no trace of 15 personnel from barge P305 and 11 from tugboat Varaprada six days after Cyclone Tauktae fury rendered the vessels adrift, the Navy today deployed specialised diving teams to boost the search and rescue operations (SAR) off Mumbai coast.

Mumbai police have announced they will conduct a probe as to why the ill-fated barge remained in the turbulent area despite warnings about cyclone Tauktae, an official said. The police have also registered accidental death reports in connection with the death of the personnel on the barge.