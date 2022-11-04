Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Take Over In Barsar Or Third Term For Congress?

Constituency Watch: Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly elections 2022 will see Congress, BJP, AAP and other candidates contest for Barsar seat. Will INC retain its seat in Birsar?

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav: Will Inder Dutt Lakhanpal become MLA for third time?

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Barsar assembly constituency falls under Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. It is one of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 for Legislative Assembly. It has a total count of 84,048 voters. In 2017, INC won the seat by a very small margin of 439 votes. Will BJP be able to take over Congress this time? Or will Congress see a third consecutive term in the constituency?

KEY CANDIDATES IN BARSAR:

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal- Indian National Congress (INC)

Maya Sharma – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Gulshan – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Naresh Kumar – Rashtriya Dev Bhumi Party (RDBP)

Rattan Chand Katoch – Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Sanjeev Kumar – Independent

PREVIOUS ELECTIONS:

In 2017, Indian National Congress candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal won and became MLA from this seat. He secured total 25,679 votes, whereas, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Baldev Sharma stood second with total 25,240 votes. He lost by 439 votes.

In 2012, Indian National Congress candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal won and secured a total of 26,041 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Baldev Sharma stood second with total 23,383 votes. He lost by 2,658 votes.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Poll : 12th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)