Bengaluru: A Lingayat leader from North Karnataka, 61-year old Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday succeeding outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Son of former Chief Minister, late S R Bommai, he was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers which was dissolved on Monday. Bommai is a close confidant of Yediyurappa and according to party sources, there is clear stamp of the veteran BJP leader in this succession plan.