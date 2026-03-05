Home

News

Baseless and fabricated: India dismisses report claiming its ports used by US for Iran strikes

‘Baseless and fabricated’: India dismisses report claiming its ports used by US for Iran strikes

India has strongly rejected a report alleging that the United States is using Indian ports to support military action against Iran.

India has strongly rejected a report alleging that the United States is using Indian ports to support military action against Iran. Taking to X, previously Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded by after former U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor made comments on the U.S- based channel, One America News Network suggesting that the United States was using Indian ports amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

During the interview, he stated,” All of our bases have been destroyed. Our harbour installations are destroyed. We are actually having to fall back on India and Indian ports, which is less than ideal; that is what the navy says.”

In its response, published through the official social media account, MEA’s FactCheck called the claim “fake and false” and warned against spreading what it described as “baseless and fabricated” information. The ministry stressed that Indian ports are not being used by the U.S. military in operations against Iran, cautioning the public and media about misinformation during heightened geopolitical tensions.

“Fake News Alert! Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments,” reads the MEA’s FactCheck social media account.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.