New Delhi: The government at the Centre on Wednesday dismissed media reports that termed the B.1.617 mutant strain of the coronavirus as an 'Indian variant' and called it "without any basis and unfounded". The government also clarified that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not associated the term 'Indian variant' with the B.1.617 strain of COVID-19 disease.

Issuing an official clarification statement, the government said, "Several media reports have covered the news of WHO classifying B.1.617 as a variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an "Indian Variant". These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded."

In fact, the word 'Indian' has not been used in its report on the matter, stated a release issued by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. "This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document. In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter," it added.

The government’s clarification notice was issued after several media publications published reports stating that the B-1617 variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, has been classified as a “variant of global concern” at the global level by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The report said that Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the WHO, has told that the B.1.617 virus variant that was first identified in India had been classified as a variant of interest by the WHO.

She said the Epi team and WHO lab team has been discussing with the WHO virus evolution working group this variant and everything that we know about it in terms of transmissibility and any studies that are being done in India as well as in other countries where this virus is circulating.

“In consultation with our virus evolution working group, and our Epi teams and our lab teams internally, there is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility of B-1617 as such we are classifying this as a variant of concern at the global level,” she said.