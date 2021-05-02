Basirhat Dakshin Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Basirhat Dakshin Assembly constituency that went to polls on April 17 will begin at 8 AM. Basirhat Dakshin Assembly Constituency of West Bengal is currently held by Dipendu Biswas (Mithu) of Trinamool Congress. In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Biswas had defeated Samik Bhattacharya of BJP with a margin of 24058 votes. Also Read - Dinhata Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Trinamool Congress' Saptarshi Banerjee (TMC) and BJP's Taraknath Ghosh were key candidates contesting from Basirhat Dakshin constituency.

Basirhat Dakshin Assembly constituency falls under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Nusrat Jahan Ruhi had won Basirhat Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 350369 votes.

Basirhat Dakshin Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Basirhat Dakshin