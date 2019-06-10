New Delhi: Train services were disrupted at Bhyabla railway station in Basirhat district of West Bengal as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers blocked railway tracks to protest against the violence in Sandeshkhali that left several party workers dead, two days ago.

It’s been more than 1.5-2 hours since the BJP workers are sitting on the rail tracks obstructing movement, reports claimed. Shops and malls also remained closed.

Notably, the saffron party is observing a ‘black day’ (12-hour bandh (strike) in Basirhat today in the wake of the clash between BJP and TMC workers.

“The party has called a 12-hour ‘bandh’ in Basirhat on Monday. In entire West Bengal, we will observe a black day. BJP will move court over police role. The mortal remains of the deceased BJP workers are being taken to their native places for last rites,” BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha had said yesterday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to the Mamata government following the clashes. The MHA had asked the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity in the state. “The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,” the advisory said.

Responding to the advisory, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government claimed that law and order situation in state was ‘under control’ and “firm and appropriate actions” were initiated in case of a few “stray post-poll clashes”.

“There have been a few stray post-poll clashes in the state perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the law enforcement authorities have been taking firm and appropriate actions in all such cases without any delay,” State Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De wrote in the letter to the Home Ministry.

The letter further read,”In the instant case under Nazat Police Station in North 24 Parganas district too, police case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, even while the maintenance of peace in the area has kept the police contingents busy on the roads and in the neighbourhood.”

“There has been no delinquency in discharge of functions by public officials yet, strict vigil has been kept on the evolved affairs,” it added.