New Delhi: The brother of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Dr Manohar Singh, on Friday filed his nomination from the Bassi Pathana Assembly seat as an independent candidate for the upcoming state polls.

Singh, who was eyeing a Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana, had opposed the party fielding its sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from the assembly seat.

“Several prominent people of Bassi Pathana area have asked me to fight as an independent and I will go by what they have said. There is no chance of going back and I will surely fight the polls,” Manohar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Singh had in August last year resigned as a senior medical officer from Kharar civil hospital. He said he took the decision of contesting as an independent after meeting several councillors, village sarpanch and panch who asked him to fight the polls.

“People told me it was wrong to give the ticket to him (Gurpreet Singh GP). He had earlier not done anything and now he has again been foisted upon,” Singh said.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will take place on February 14. The results for Punjab Election will be declared on March 10.