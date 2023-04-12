Home

News

India

Inside Bathinda Military Base Firing: 4 Killed, Shooters At Large – What Happened So Far

Inside Bathinda Military Base Firing: 4 Killed, Shooters At Large – What Happened So Far

The Army, in a statement, said four soliders were killed in a firing at Bathinda military station in Punjab and the incident is not related to "terror attack".

Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Four soldiers were killed in a firing incident at a military base in Punjab’s Bathinda. The area has been sealed as Punjab Police called it a “fratricidal incident”. The Army, in a statement, said the firing was reported at 4.30 am today. “A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed Four fatal casualties were reported. Further details being ascertained,” the Army said.

Bathinda Military Station Firing – Top Developments

Bathinda’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed it is “not a terror incident”. It is an internal issue, it appears to be fratricidal issue. Our investigation teams have reached inside (military station) with all forensic equipment and they are conducting investigations. In-depth investigations are going on,” Khurana was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Army’s South Western command said four army jawans of “an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident”. “No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported,” it said.

The Army said the area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with the Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish facts of the case.

It further said all aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back, are being ascertained.

Sources quoted by news agency ANI said all entry gates of the Army Cantonment in Bathinda have been closed. They said that one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing about two days ago and some Army personnel may be behind this incident.

Responding to reports of missing rifle, Army said, “All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.