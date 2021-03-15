New Delhi: Here’s how the incidents took place in the 2008-Batla House encounter case in which a Delhi court Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. Also Read - Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty To Convict Ariz Khan in 2008 Batla House Encounter Case

Following is the chronology of events in Batla House encounter case:

Sep 13, 2008: Serial blasts rock New Delhi killing 39 people and injuring 159.

Sep 19, 2008: Encounter took place between police and terrorists; FIR lodged.

July 3, 2009: Ariz Khan and Shahzad Ahmad declared proclaimed offender by the Court.

Feb 2, 2010: Shahzad Ahmad arrested from Lucknow.

Oct 1, 2010: Investigation of the case transferred to Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

July 30, 2013: Indian Mujahideen terrorist and co- accused Shahzad Ahmed awarded life imprisonment.

February 14, 2018: Ariz Khan arrested after a decade being on run.

Mar 8, 2021: Ariz Khan convicted for murder and other offences.

Mar 15, 2021: Court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan, imposes Rs 11 lakh fine too.